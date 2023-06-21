The Children’s Learning and Play Festival, a free event featuring wildlife exhibits, children’s authors, illustrators, music, live performances, STEAM activities and more, returns Saturday, June 24.
This event, which typically hosts more than 15,000 people, is all about children’s education, health, wellness, active play and exploration. Presented by Scottsdale Unified School District, the Children’s Learning and Play Festival benefits the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy.
“We are so excited to host this amazing educational family event,” said Claire Musser, conservancy education manager.
“Connecting kids with STEAM topics in a fun, engaging way can spark an interest or passion that will last a lifetime. With the incredible group of educators at the festival, parents are sure to be hearing about it the whole drive home — and probably longer.”
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the North Hall at WestWorld of Scottsdale will be full of learning opportunities from the conservancy’s expert education team, children’s authors from Story Monster, DinoCrew Entertainment and more. Attendees will also see the Sonoran Desert come to life with wildlife experiences from Southwest Wildlife.
And it doesn’t stop there. With face painters, characters like Clifford the Big Red Dog, Disney Princesses and Baxter Bobcat, performances from Jan Sandwich and much more, the fun will continue all day long.
The festival is a free event to attend thanks to generous community partners: Scottsdale Unified School District, Arizona PBS, the City of Scottsdale, Story Monster, COX, HonorHealth and Charles Schwab. Parking at the event is free, strollers are allowed and there will be food available for purchase at the event.
The McDowell Sonoran Conservancy is a nonprofit organization that advocates for the perseverance of the Sonoran Desert.
“We have emerged as one of the leading volunteer organizations in the nation, a committed partner in scientific research and an indispensable educational resource for our community,” Musser said.
“Core to the conservancy’s mission, education plays a critical role in inspiring people to have a positive impact on the environment. The Children’s Learning and Play Festival provides an opportunity for children and families to engage in interactive learning and discovery through play.”
To learn more or register for the event, visit mcdowellsonoran.org.
