Eat Clean Phx has teamed up with influencer Lola Garcia (@whatlolalikes) to host an inaugural Holiday Toy Drive benefiting Phoenix Children’s Hospital and is accepting donations now through Sunday, Dec. 20.
Eat Clean Phx and What Lola Likes are looking for new and unwrapped toy donations that can be dropped off at Eat Clean Phx, located at the Scottsdale Airpark at 13901 N. 73rd Street, Suite 109. The drive is active now and runs through Sunday, Dec. 20.
Eat Clean Phx is a family-owned meal delivery service that has been providing Arizonans with healthy, organic and made-from-scratch meals since 2018. From nutritious breakfasts to hearty dinners that are chef prepared and nutritionist approved, there are plenty of meals to choose from and new menu items added each week.
To learn more information about this toy drive, call 602-284-2019 or visit eatcleanphx.com.
