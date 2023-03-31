This Easter, discover celebrations across the valley to kickstart your celebrations early.
From free photo ops to full-blown festivities to local church services, here are a few family-friendly Easter events happening nearby.
Hide and Peep at Scottsdale Quarter — Scottsdale Quarter is celebrating the arrival of a new season with Hide and Peep, a family-friendly Easter event for the community taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8. Families will have the opportunity to explore the town center in search of Easter treats during the Hide and Peep Egg Hunt. The Egg Hunt will be an interactive scavenger hunt that will unlock the secret location to a prize-filled bag for each participant. Afterward, families can enjoy music, face painting and balloon twisting while the Easter bunny hops around The Quad. Reservations are required for the egg hunt portion of the event and can be made on Eventbrite.
15059 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
scottsdalequarter.com/events
Downtown Mesa’s Easter Eggstravaganza — The Easter Bunny is hopping all the way to Downtown Mesa for a day of family fun from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8. Start your day strolling through the Downtown Mesa Farmers Market, filling your basket with farm-fresh Easter-goodies and egg-ceptional gifts from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Then, hippity-hoppity down the Main Street bunny trail to hunt for Easter eggs located in some shops and restaurants where the Easter Bunny has chosen to hide his eggs – be sure to look for the Bunny Ears sign in the door. Make sure to join the rabbit of the hour, the Easter Bunny himself, for free photos at Main and Macdonald. Guests can fuel up on the egg-cellent snacks including cotton candy, popcorn and juice. Kids of all ages can create Easter crafts at the arts and crafts station. There's so much to do throughout this egg-stra-special day.
100 N. Center St., Mesa
downtownmesa.com/events/easter-eggstravaganza
Bunny Bash at Desert Ridge Marketplace — On Good Friday, April 7, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., hop on over to The District at Desert Ridge for the ultimate spring celebration. Follow the trail of eggs from store to store, test your creativity with egg decorating, strike a pose with “somebunny” special and enjoy balloon art, live entertainment, giveaways and more. The Bunny Bash is free and open to the public to get the Easter festivities started early.
21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix
shopdesertridge.com
The Hall of Flame Eggs-Truck-Ordinary Easter Event — Kids can watch as firefighters send candy flying down clear tubes and straight into their baskets at this family-friendly Easter event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8. The event is free with museum admission. The world’s largest fire museum, the Hall of Flame has nearly an acre of history exhibits with over 90 fully restored pieces of fire apparatus on display, dating from 1725 to 2004.
6101 E. Van Buren St., Phoenix
602-275-3473
hallofflame.org
GCS Easter Market — The GCS Farmers Market will have a special Easter market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at the Holland Center. This is the last chance to stop by the farmers market before it closes up shop for the summer.
34250 N. 60th St., Scottsdale
602-577-2123
gcsfarmersmarket.com
Bunny Hop at Tempe Marketplace — Hop on over to Tempe Marketplace on Saturday, April 1 from 4 to 6 p.m., for free pictures with the Easter bunny, an egg hunt, live entertainment by Funergy, crafts, giveaways and more. Prizes include game cards, squishmallows, free Drift Haus sessions, slime and gift cards ranging from $25 to $100. The free Bunny Hop will be hosted inside The District at Tempe Marketplace.
2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe
tempemarketplace.com
Easter Event at Queen Creek Marketplace — On Sunday, April 2, head over to Queen Creek Marketplace for a free Easter celebration. Enjoy free pictures with the Easter Bunny, an interactive craft activity, prizes and a chance to win $50 gift cards to stores in Queen Creek Marketplace. The festivities will be from 3 to 5 p.m. near Kohl’s.
21398 S. Ellsworth Loop Road, Queen Creek
queencreekmarketplace.com
Easter Celebration at Crossroads Towne Center — Also on Sunday, April 2, check out the free Easter celebration at Crossroads Towne Center. Enjoy free pictures with the Easter Bunny, an interactive craft activity, prizes and a chance to win $50 gift cards to stores in Crossroads Towne Center. The festivities will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. near Panda Express.
3757 S. Gilbert Road, Gilbert
shopcrossroadstc.com
Free photos with the Easter Bunny — From April 1-8, both the Westgate Entertainment District and the Shops at Norterra will be offering free photos with the Easter Bunny. At both locations, photos will be taken from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.
Westgate Entertainment District, Fountain Park – 6770 N. Sunrise Blvd., Glendale
The Shops at Norterra, near Harkins Theatre – 2450 W. Happy Valley Road, Phoenix
Desert Hills Presbyterian Easter Services — Desert Hills Presbyterian Church will have several special services during Holy Week. The first is Palm Sunday Cantata, at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 2. A Maundy Thursday service is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, followed by a Good Friday service at 7 p.m. Friday, April 7. On Easter Sunday, there will be a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. as well as traditional services at 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Services are live streamed for those who cannot attend in person.
34605 N. Tom Darlington Road, Scottsdale
480-488-3384
deserthills.org
Carefree Church Services — Carefree Church will host Easter services at 8, 9:45 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 9. There will be egg hunts, a petting zoo and complimentary breakfast available after each service. All services are also recorded, so anyone who can’t attend in person can watch a live stream from home or come back to it at a time that works best for them. The church’s mission is to make a difference in the world by introducing people to Jesus Christ and His teachings – no matter what point they are in their spiritual journey.
5025 E. Carefree Hwy, Carefree
480-488-5565
carefreechurch.com
Good Shepherd of the Hills Easter Services — Good Shepherd of the Hills aims to bring the love and light of Christ to neighbors in the Foothills community. The church will host a Palm Sunday service at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 2, a Maundy Thursday service at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 6 and Good Friday services at noon and 5 p.m. Friday, Apri 7. On Easter Sunday, there will be services at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., with an Easter egg hunt following the later service.
6502 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek
480-488-3283
goodshepherdaz.org
Be sure to keep a look out for our list of Easter brunch spots coming out soon.
