Don’t miss Santa photos at ZooLights at the Phoenix Zoo this holiday season before he goes to work Christmas Eve at the North Pole.
Santa’s waiting for your wish list in an inflatable igloo in the zoo’s new Polar Park. The beautifully decorated trees, endless wrapped presents and warm glow of holiday lights is the most stunning backdrop to capture your 2022 holiday photo with Santa at ZooLights every night from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. until Dec. 23. Book Santa Photos at ZooLights HERE.
"Santa heads back to the North Pole soon and reservations are filling up fast. Secure your spot by booking now. Photo packages vary in price," said Linda Hardwick, vice president of marketing, communications and events at the Phoenix Zoo.
In addition to photos with Santa, guests can enjoy glow swings, fire pits with the purchase of a s’mores kit and a festive atmosphere complete with hot chocolate, adult beverages and holiday treats. Enjoy more than 3.5 million lights, hundreds of twinkling armatures and North America’s largest floating lit Christmas tree on the zoo’s main lake.
ZooLights shine bright from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Jan. 15, 2023. Phoenix Zoo member tickets are $25 and general public admission is $30 ahead of time. Entrance at the gate is $30 for Phoenix Zoo members and $35 for general public admission.
