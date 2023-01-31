Ready. Set. Hike! It’s time for some huge stylish savings at one of the Valley’s most fashionable family of designer consignment shops. Join My Sister’s Closet and Well Suited for the Fall Progressive Sale happening now through Feb. 2.
Enjoy these twice a year massive savings off high-end designer clothing, handbags, shoes, accessories and more at all My Sister’s Closet and Well Suited locations in Scottsdale and Phoenix.
“If you want to score big on the savings, we encourage everyone to come out and see all the hot deals for the sale. It’s the best time of year not only for football but also to shop for designer name brands at a fraction of the price,” said Ann Siner, CEO and founder of My Sister’s Closet, My Sister’s Attic and Well Suited.
Today, shoppers get 60% off everything and then Feb. 1-2, shoppers will receive 70% off everything at the Fall Progressive sale at My Sister’s Closet and Well Suited.
Act fast, because the Fall Progressive sale ends on Thursday, Feb. 2 at close of business (at 6 or 7 p.m. depending on store location).
But the Fall Progressive sale is just the first quarter, and things are heating up for the second half. All My Sister’s Closet and Well Suited locations will be closed for halftime on Feb. 3 in preparation for the spring unveiling. Then, the Spring Unveiling kicks off the new season’s fashions Saturday, Feb. 4.
The shopping starts at 8 a.m. online and 9 a.m. in-person at all My Sister’s Closet and Well Suited locations for the Spring Unveiling, where shoppers will get their first opportunity to purchase thousands of designer clothing, handbags, jewelry and more. Customers can spruce up their spring styles with new styles, colors and looks for spring featured by all their favorite designer brands but without the designer brand price.
Eco-Chic Consignments, Inc. is a family of three high-end designer consignment concepts — My Sister’s Closet (women), My Sister’s Attic (home furnishings) and Well Suited (men). Each store sells consigned items at 60 – 90% below retail value.
Founded more than 32 years ago, Eco-Chic Consignments, Inc. has since grown into a $30 million business with 12 locations in some of the nicest neighborhoods of Arizona and California.
To learn more about Eco-Chic Consignments, Inc. or find nearby My Sister’s Closet and Well Suited locations and store hours, visit mysisterscloset.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.