As promised, here’s some more dog-friendly bars to check out!
Angel’s Trumpet Ale House
810 N. Second St., Phoenix
Equipped with a huge patio, Angel’s Trumpet Ale House happily welcomes in all four-legged friends. From happy hour to Tuesday TV dinner nights, Sunday Funday and beer flights, this restaurant was around the beer cooler.
Perfect for all beer enthusiasts, rest assured there’ll never be more than six feet between the keg and your glass due to its Direct Draw system! The ale house is always looking to feature something new. The goal? To never put the same beer on tap twice.
Divided Vine Beer and Wine Bar
861 N. Higley Road, Gilbert
Created as a place to come together, Divided Vine Beer and Wine Bar offers a craft beer bar, wine bar, bottle shop, small bites and live music. Its endless beer and wine list is constantly rotating, so be sure to check out the drink menu online if looking for something in particular.
Enjoy happy hour every day from open until 6 p.m. and all day Sunday, Monday and Tuesday while relaxing on the outdoor patio with a furry friend.
Four Peaks Brewing Company
1340 E. Eighth St., Tempe
Four Peaks Brewing Company’s, dog-friendly, Eighth Street Brewery, is located within a 100-year-old former creamery and ice factory. Plus, being the original location, Eighth Street Brewery has the biggest supply of its specialty beers.
A huge focus is giving back to the community. Since it first opened, Four Peaks has collaborated with different businesses and nonprofits with the goal of “generally making Arizona a more awesome place.” One of those is the Arizona Humane Society. Teaming up with John Holmberg, host of Holmberg’s Morning Sickness on 98KUPD, the brewery created Holmberg Bound, a red IPA based on a recipe he created. Those proceeds benefit all of the people and puppies at the Arizona Humane Society.
K O'Donnell's
14850 N. Northsight Blvd., Scottsdale
This family-owned sports bar offers an award-winning, dog-friendly patio filled with music and cigar-friendly seating. With over 16 beers on tap and 70 TVs, KO’s has been recognized as the best place to catch the game, a neighborhood favorite and for its happy hour and pizza. With TVs inside and out, there “literally is not one bad seat in the house.”
KO’s also offers late night specials, live music on select weekends, off-track betting and weekly trivia nights. All of its dishes are made-from-scratch daily with fresh, quality ingredients offering everything from cauliflower tacos to a salmon dinner, a variety of burgers and pizzas, salads, chipotle mac and cheese and more.
Palma
903 N. Second St., Phoenix
Located in the heart of Downtown Phoenix is this beautiful palm tree oasis. Palma’s dog-friendly patio is encompassed within a nursery of palm trees. At this getaway, guests will find “no judgment, preferences or labels” — only amazing food, energy and music.
Make a reservation or stop in to enjoy brunch, happy hour or dinner among the palms and fire pits with a pup.
SanTan Brewing Company
8 S. San Marcos Place, Chandler
Offering a variety of Southwestern-style ales and lagers, SanTan Brewing Company is an award-winning, Arizona-based producer of “hand-crafted beers made with uncommon quality for everyday occasions.” There’s always something new to try.
Every Tuesday dogs eat free! While pups will always be greeted with an ice-cold bowl of water any day of the week when visiting SanTan Brewing Company’s patio, Tuesday’s are special. They’ll get an 8-ounce, unseasoned hamburger patty to enjoy free of charge while the humans indulge in one of SanTan’s latest brews.
Editor's Note: This is the final article in a three-part series on dog-friendly bars across the Valley.
