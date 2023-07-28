Planning a night out with you and your pup? Make sure to check out these dog-friendly bars!
Hundred Mile Brewing Company
690 N. Scottsdale Road, Tempe
With an outdoor patio to sit back and relax with dogs, Hundred Mile Brewing Company offers a neighborly vibe as Tempe’s latest craft brewery and restaurant. Its vision? “To elevate Arizona’s craft beer and food experience by never cutting corners on quality or service.” The brewery offers a full dinner and lunch menu along with its brews and cocktails.
Looking to do a little more on a night out? There’s also cornhole tournaments, board game nights, tie dye shirt parties, yoga, laps around the lake where attendees meet up before the brewery opens to get in a run or walk around Tempe Town Lake (earning miles for swag) and more.
Pedal Haus Brewery
Locations in Phoenix, Tempe and Chandler
Founded in 2015 by Julian Wright, Pedal Haus Brewery is a combination of his passions being a beer and cyclist enthusiast. With bike-themed decor throughout each location and being named Best Brewery in the United States by Copa Cervezas de Americas, it’s evident that his passions perfectly came together to create this local, innovative award-winning brewery.
The spacious patio is set up to be dog-friendly so owners don’t have to feel guilty about leaving their dog at home while indulging in a wide range of brews. The brewery has everything from classic German lagers to experimental IPAs.
The Pemberton PHX
1121 N. Second St., Phoenix
Pemberton has something for everyone. With over 15 airstream trailers and trucks, there are a variety of food, beverage, retail and art vendors. As long as dogs are on a leash, they are welcome to hang out at Downtown Phoenix’s historical Sarah H. Pemberton house and property. In addition to all the food and vendors, there’s a calendar of events to check out.
Trevor’s Liquor
7340 E. McDowell Road, Scottsdale and 7000 E. Mayo Blvd., Scottsdale
Trevor’s Liquor takes the traditional liquor store experience to the next level. It’s the first in the area to have not only a liquor store, but also 15,000 square-foot stores with a beer and wine bar, beer cave, indoor lounge, cigar smoking lounges and more.
The location on McDowell offers two outdoor areas and dogs can roam anywhere while guests choose from a selection of beer, fine wine, unique spirits and luxury cigars. For those looking for a quick bite, Trevor’s Liquor has daily food trucks! At the location on Mayo, dogs are allowed on the outdoor patio and retail store of the establishment. For anyone not planning on bringing a dog, there’s an artisanal pizza kitchen and golf simulators to check out.
The Wandering Tortoise
2417 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix
Known as WT, the Wandering Tortoise has 22 rotating beers on draft, 10 wines available by the glass and a boutique bottle, can and wine selection. Cycling through craft wine and beer from coast to coast, there’s always something new to try here. And, better yet, four-legged friends can join out on the shaded patio!
32 Shea
10626 N. 32nd St., Phoenix
Offering everything coffee, food and cocktails, 32 Shea has an open patio, indoor dining, drive thru, carry out and delivery options. With all the options, 32 Shea’s motto is “No matter what time of day, it’s your 32 Shea!” What was once just a huge parking lot at the northwest corner of 32nd Street and Shea Boulevard, became the Sheaborhood.
The patio is dog-friendly and shaded, and water dishes are available for pups while guests enjoy the espresso bar and cafe during the day or dinner and cocktails by night.
Editor's Note: This is the second in a three-part series on dog-friendly bars across the Valley.
