Looking to enjoy a nice cocktail while out with a four-legged friend? Don’t leave the little pup alone, let them join in the fun! There’s plenty of places that are always open to accommodate dogs so that the owners can get out of the house to relax and sip on a drink of choice.
Arizona Wilderness
201 E. Roosevelt St., Phoenix and 721 N. Arizona Ave., Gilbert
With a nice, shaded patio, Arizona Wilderness gives patrons a chance to check out a local brewery with their four-legged, best friend. Each beer is filled with Arizona-grown ingredients and it saves water. In fact, within the eight years it’s been open, Arizona Wilderness has brewed 516 different beers, saving more than 3 million gallons of water. How? The beer is made using barley from Sinagua Malt.
By switching crops and through different partnerships among Arizona farmers, there’s less water being diverted from the Verde River. The Arizona Wilderness slogan is “drink like you care.”
Hair of the Dog
3133 S. Lindsay Road, Gilbert
Visit the Hair of the Dog to “sit, stay and recover” while enjoying wine, beer or coffee. Sip on a drink of choice while listening to live music and munching on some local bites! Owners Randy and Marleen Duren created this local neighborhood bar with the hope of providing a cozy place where family and friends could simply just come together to enjoy some drinks. Plus, guests can enjoy all of that without forgetting about their four-legged friends!
Dogs beds and bowls are scattered around the patio and inside to make sure pups are just as comfy as their owners on their night out. Join them anytime on Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. on weekdays for Yappy Hour!
O.H.S.O. Brewery
Locations in Scottsdale, Phoenix and Gilbert
This locally owned and operated brewery stands for Outrageous Homebrewer’s Social Outpost. They say it started on a bike. While biking through Arcadia, this group of friends had been looking for a casual spot to stop in for a beer. When they couldn’t find what they were looking for, the idea for O.H.S.O. was born.
All locations are dog-friendly, but O.H.S.O. Brewery in Downtown Gilbert tops them all. This location now has a neighborhood park that doubles as a massive outdoor play area for kids, adults and dogs. Its attached dog park allows pups to burn off some energy while people sit and enjoy a brew with friends. The Park is located at 335 N. Gilbert Road.
The Perch Brewery
232 S. Wall St., Chandler
The Perch Brewery has more than just a pub that has a dog-friendly outdoor patio, but it’s also a bird sanctuary. With over 50 tropical rescue birds, its goal has been to provide a second chance to birds that have been abused, neglected or abandoned. These beautiful, brightly colored birds are often purchased to be a pet with people not realizing what all it takes to care for them. The Perch Brewery gives them a loving home.
With 30 craft beers on tap and a selection of Perch beers that are constantly changing, its location has a courtyard with a lush garden landscape and a rooftop bar that offers stunning views of Downtown Chandler. However, for those hoping to check out the rooftop, keep in mind that dogs aren’t allowed upstairs!
Uncle Bear’s
Locations in Scottsdale, Phoenix, Mesa, Gilbert and Queen Creek
Uncle Bear’s is named after founders Todd and Liz Carey’s cherished black lab mix. Named Bear, their three nieces always called their loving pup Uncle Bear. Every customer that walks through the doors has the chance to go back in time through the adventures Bear had throughout his life.
Full of pictures of Bear and other canines, Uncle Bear’s locations will welcome pups in with open arms while people “come, sit and stay for a doggone good time!”
Walter Station Brewery
4056 E. Washington St., Phoenix
Dogs are always welcome at the shaded patio at Walter Station Brewery! Locally brewed in Phoenix, this brewery has three focuses; local, community and craft. With a huge focus of community involvement, Walter Station supports a number of local nonprofits. Featuring live music and other events, there’s always something going on, so be sure to check out the event calendar while planning a night out! Visit walterstation.beer to check out what’s currently on tap.
Editor's Note: This is the first in a three-part series on dog-friendly bars across the Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.