Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures will whisk families away on an immersive getaway chock-full of magical participatory moments with new and classic tales when the show comes to Phoenix Jan. 12-15 at the Footprint Center.
Attendees will hit the road with Mickey Mouse and his pals for a high-octane ride in Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures. Exciting twists and turns await as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and guests of all ages embark on an interactive and memory-rich adventure to iconic Disney destinations.
See the world from the rooftops of London with Mary Poppins and Jack and his band of dancing lamplighters. Travel to the sun-soaked Motunui and help Moana restore the heart of Te Fiti. Set off on a safari and snap unforgettable photos of wild cheetahs and monkeys when guests traverse through the Pride Lands with Simba, Timon and Pumbaa.
The audience will be rendered “Speechless” after hearing a new song from Jasmine while discovering a whole new world, being swept up in Aladdin’s princely parade filled with spectacular stunts and experiencing magical moments with Genie.
Folks will mosey on over to a larger-than-life comedic carnival and team up with Woody and Bo Peep as they search for their new friend Forky. Fans will hit a high note with Mickey and pals while singing along to beloved Disney tunes as they welcome Merida, Belle, Ariel, Mulan and Tiana to the ice.
Families should be prepared for a getaway jam-packed with unexpected hijinks and surprise, up-close character interaction as Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures makes a pitstop for fun in Phoenix.
There are seven shows scheduled during Disney on Ice’s four-day pit stop in Phoenix, Thursday, Jan. 12 through Sunday, Jan. 15. Family friendly ticket pricing is available, with general admission starting at $20. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com, or in-person at the venue box office.
All shows will be at the Footprint Center, located at 201 E. Jefferson Street in Phoenix. For more information about the show as well as the full schedule, visit footprintcenter.com/events.
