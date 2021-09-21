Arizona Science Center will bring back its Camp Innovation for fall break 2021. Camp Innovation puts kids in roles of scientists and explorers to investigate key STEM concepts. This all happens through fun, hands-on activities that build confidence, persistence and creative problem-solving skills.
The theme for fall break is “Sweet Science-ations.” During each five-day camp session, campers will discover the chemistry of candy and learn how it’s made. Using science, engineering, technology, math, and most importantly, sugar, to create confectionary delights, junior scientist will learn all about the science made sweet with edible science experiments. But making candy is not where this camp stops, campers will also complete hands on experiments putting candy to good use for the sake of science.
During the limited in-person sessions, the Science Center will enforce strict health and safety guidelines for all campers and team members including a universal mask policy, social distancing and sanitation measures established by the Centers for Disease Control, the United States Department of Labor, and the Arizona Department of Health Services.
