Enjoy Arizona’s winter weather and amazing artists at Art on the Boardwalk, a free, outdoor festival which takes place in the heart of Scottsdale’s Talking Stick entertainment district from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 to Sunday, Jan. 22.
Art on the Boardwalk will feature talented local and regional artisans exhibiting fine arts, crafts, home décor and specialty gift items within the intimate setting of the Arizona Boardwalk’s center courtyard.
Guests will be treated to live musical entertainment on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. by The Chacons, a brother and sister duo playing pop and classic rock songs with a soulful, jazz vibe.
While the adults enjoy a relaxing, outdoor shopping experience, the kids can create their own work of art and enter the coloring contest. In addition, guests can meet princess characters from Timeless Enchantments Arizona, an inclusive and diverse nonprofit charity group that volunteers to bring magic and smiles throughout Arizona. Princess characters will take pictures with guests from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
Budding artists from Salt River Elementary will display their masterpiece interpretations of Pablo Picasso in the student art exhibit. Attendees can vote on their favorite to help the top three student artists win a prize.
“Art on the Boardwalk connects artists and art enthusiasts with a dazzling array of art and specialty gift items,” said Dina Giovale, event producer, Sundance Creek Promotions.
“The one-of-a-kind items by masterful local artists and vendors will fill that empty spot in your home and impress anyone on your shopping list. Make sure to ask about customizations and special commission items to get the perfect size, shape or color for yourself or your home.”
Guests might want to get there early, as the first 50 adults will receive a free tote bag Friday morning at the show opening when they come to the Sundance Creek Promotions booth.
The Arizona Boardwalk is a premier entertainment destination in Scottsdale, with popular attractions such as OdySea Aquarium, Butterfly Wonderland and Pangaea: Land of Dinosaurs, in addition to multiple dining, shopping and amusement venues.
Attendees can start their creative adventure shopping one-of-a-kind creations at the Art on the Boardwalk festival. Then, visitors can learn about marine life, butterflies or interesting dinosaur facts. When guests get hungry, Johnny Rockets, Reef Snackbar or Pangaea Grill are ready to serve. Finish the afternoon listening to live entertainment, enter a kids coloring contest and shop more at the art festival.
Art on the Boardwalk attendees will appreciate Sundance Creek’s intimate festival shopping atmosphere to enjoy live music, beautiful fall weather and scenic desert mountain views.
Sundance Creek Promotions produces events with a focus on fine arts and crafts that share unique stories of culture and passion behind the artists’ creations, music and dance. These events celebrate, embrace and support the stories of struggle, love and family behind the art and the artist who created it.
The Cave Creek-based company presents locally inspired art and entertainment events in Arizona. A wide variety of vendors and entertainment offer a little something for everyone.
The Arizona Boardwalk is located at 9500 E. Via de Ventura in Scottsdale. Admission and parking for the event are free. For more information or to become an exhibitor, visit sundancecreekpromotions.com or call 480-297-1179.
