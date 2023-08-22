Susie Timm, CEO and president of local Knife and Fork Media Group, in partnership with six local chefs, are inviting Arizonans to “Dine out for Maui” this month.
The event kicked off Thursday, Aug. 17, and each of the participating Phoenix-area restaurants have been touched by Hawaii in some way, from living there to memorable visits, and each chef has a place in their heart for the people of the 50th state.
“I have spent a lot of time on Maui and specifically in Lahaina. The tragedy is still unfolding but has claimed countless lives of our fellow American citizens and the loss is monumental. Anything we can do to give back to a place that has created immeasurable memories for many of us, we are stepping up and ready to do it,” Timm said.
“If you have visited Hawaii and experienced the joy and magic, please consider attending one of these important events or simply donating directly to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s ‘Maui Strong’ Fund. No amount is too little. Every penny will help our fellow citizens rebuild their lives.”
Most of the proceeds from the following events will go directly to the Hawaii Community Foundation and the “Maui Strong” Fund. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Go Fund Me of multiple families several chefs know personally from their connections to Maui.
- This week, Rucsoni’s American Kitchen, located at 10637 N. Tatum Blvd., is donating a portion of the proceeds from their Pork Tenderloin entrée to the cause (open Tuesday through Sunday).
- Kaizen, located inside the Lawrence at 515 E. Grant St., is offering a $500 gift card as a raffle and details are available on their website, kaizenphx.com. After kicking off Monday, the raffle will go for a week and all proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the fundraiser.
- Original Breakfast House, located at 13623 N. 32 St., will host a fundraiser Aug. 26-27 with food specials, live music, a raffle and more. Details will be posted on their Facebook page throughout this week.
- Chula Seafood is hosting a raffle for a $500 gift card, $5 minimum donation and every additional $5 donated will be another entry ($20 donation equals four entries). All money from the raffle will be donated to the fundraiser. The raffle started Monday, Aug. 21 and entries are accepted in store (at any Chula location) or online at chulaseafood.com.
The state of Hawaii has actively recommended donations to the "Maui Strong" Fund and more information on this charity can be found at hawaiicommunityfoundation.com.
