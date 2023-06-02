Desert Hills Presbyterian Church (DHPC) has announced a new summer class schedule as part of its popular Fitness at the Rocks program, which encourages people to be physically, spiritually and socially active.
While the classes are open to all ages and fitness levels, the majority are designed to help adults 55 and older improve their physical and cognitive health.
There will also be a series of activities for kids, teens and families, including a free “Fit Family Fun!” class that will begin on June 14. Other highlights of the season will include weekly pool parties and field trips for teens in grades 6 through 12.
With the exception of teen field trips, all classes will take place at the DHPC Fellowship Center, located at 34605 N. Tom Darlington Road in Scottsdale.
Physical fitness classes include “Strength, Core & Restore,” which takes place at 8 a.m. Mondays and 1 p.m. Wednesdays throughout the summer. Created by certified exercise specialist Kara Thomas – author of the “50 Minute Fitness Retreat DVD” featured in “Pilates Style” magazine – this unique and effective fitness fusion class will energize participants with low-impact cardio exercises to condition the heart, burn calories and increase lung capacity.
Designed to enhance quality of life with healthy fit tips and functional movement to improve neuromuscular control, “Strength, Core & Restore” will also incorporate resistance props and hand weights to help strengthen muscles and bones, Pilates core and back care exercises, and restorative stretching and relaxation techniques accompanied by heavenly healing hymns and peaceful music. Modifications will be offered to accommodate all fitness levels.
A Morning Stretch & Balance class will be offered on Wednesday at 8 a.m. Set against the backdrop of the beautiful boulders, this class encourages participants to improve flexibility, coordination, circulation and balance while reducing muscle stiffness and alleviating arthritis symptoms. There will be modifications for all fitness levels.
On Thursdays at noon, a “Sit, Stretch & Strengthen through Chair Exercises” class will be offered, which focuses on exercises that can be performed while sitting in a chair or on a mat. Ideal for those with physical limitations, this class is designed to improve flexibility, circulation, muscle and core strength, posture and breathing.
“Fit Family Fun,” designed for parents and kids from toddlers through age 12, will be offered at 10 a.m. every Wednesday from June 14 through July 19. With a goal of encouraging health-focused fun and family bonding, the easy-to-follow fitness class sessions will incorporate fit balls and bands, indoor scavenger hunts, stretching exercises and education about healthy nutrition. While the classes are free, participants are asked to bring their own mats, large beach towels and water.
Other highlights of the summer class schedule include “Strengthen Against Osteoporosis” month in June (during which all sessions will feature extra information about bone health), themed cardio dance classes at 1 p.m. on June 21 and July 19 as well as a healthy cooking class at 11:30 a.m. July 12.
In addition to helping people boost physical well-being, Fitness at the Rocks features BrainSavers classes for brain and body fitness. Created by board-certified neurologist Dr. Paul Bendheim, author of “The Brain Training Revolution,” BrainSavers is designed to encourage a healthier lifestyle and help prevent the onset of age-related cognitive decline.
Class sessions will begin with fun cognitive exercises to help improve memory skills, followed by fitness activities where participants can either stand or sit in a chair. With modifications for all fitness levels, the class format will include a low-impact warm-up, muscle toning exercises, stretching and relaxation.
All Fitness at the Rocks classes are free, while BrainSavers total body classes cost $5 per session.
To learn more about DHPC’s summer fitness classes, visit deserthills.org/fitness-at-the-rocks. To register for classes, contact the church’s health and fitness director at 480-488-3384.
