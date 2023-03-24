The saxophone ensemble from the Desert Hills Community School of Music (DHCSM) will perform a spring-themed concert on the Desert Ridge Marketplace stage at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 26.
Led by Jeffrey Anthony, director of traditional music at Desert Hills Presbyterian Church, the concert will feature a program of works intended to celebrate the season, including “Spring” from Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons,” traditional German spring songs called “Frühlingslieder,” a popular song from 1950 called “Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White” and many others.
The School of Music is still inviting saxophone players of all ages and ability levels to join the ensemble; there is a one-time $25 participation fee, and all musicians who sign up will receive a free 45-minute saxophone lesson with Anthony.
The saxophone ensemble draws musicians from a diverse range of ages and backgrounds. Currently, the youngest player at the March 26 concert will be 14-year-old Daniel Williams, performing for the third time with DHCSM’s saxophone ensemble. Williams loves the ensemble’s relaxed environment, which provides him with exciting new opportunities, nurtures his passion for music and has inspired him to start composing music of his own.
The ensemble also includes retirees, such as 77-year-old Phil Vorlander. Following a 40-year career in the fire service, Vorlander decided to rectify his long-standing regret that he had never played an instrument. A news story about the New Horizons International Music Association and its mission to provide opportunities for older adults to make music inspired Vorlander to start learning the saxophone, and after a few months of weekly lessons, he joined the New Horizons swing and concert bands in Madison, Wis. Today, music is a major part of Vorlander’s life, as he plays in various bands in Wisconsin and Arizona.
United by their love of playing the saxophone, the ensemble is led by Anthony. In addition to serving as the traditional music director at Desert Hills Presbyterian Church since 2017, Anthony has a master’s in saxophone performance from Arizona State University and leads the woodwind program at DHCSM.
With an extensive saxophone career that has included performances across the U.S. and internationally as a member of the Joseph Wytko Saxophone Quartet, Anthony currently maintains a busy performance schedule as soprano saxophonist with the Fountain Hills Saxophone Quartet. This group has been named Artists-in-Residence at Desert Hills Presbyterian Church; in that capacity, they represent the church and the School of Music throughout the Valley.
For instance, the quartet played background music at the Carefree Kiwanis Club’s Pancake Breakfast on March 11 as a way to thank Kiwanis for awarding grant funding to DHCSM. This funding will be used to provide a music exploration class at half price for the students of True North Academy, a private school located on the grounds of Desert Hills Presbyterian Church offering individualized education for students in grades 2-5.
Located at the foot of the boulders on the campus of Desert Hills Presbyterian Church, DHCSM offers world-class music instruction for all ages and ability levels, in both group and individual settings. In addition to the saxophone ensemble, the School’s current offerings include group piano for adults, group guitar and music exploration for ages 6-10, as well as private lessons for piano and woodwinds, with more instruments being added.
To learn more about the Spring Saxophone Ensemble Concert and other upcoming events from DHCSM, visit deserthillsmusic.org/events. The Desert Marketplace stage is located at 21001 N Tatum Blvd. in Phoenix.
To join the saxophone ensemble, visit deserthillsmusic.org/register.
