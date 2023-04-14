April Desert Gardens seminar

The April 15 event will be the last program of the 2023 Carefree Desert Gardens seminar series.

With any outdoor space, it’s best to think about “outdoor rooms” and, much like interior design, first think about the way you want to use and enjoy the space. Consider how elements of color, hardscape, furniture, shade, sun, water, fire and light fit and interact with plants we choose.

On Saturday, April 15, Carefree Desert Gardens welcomes Katie Coates, certified desert landscape designer. Explore ideas to help create your own oasis in smaller spaces whether a small yard, courtyard, balcony, patio or several smaller areas within a larger space. Knowing the right plant for the right place is essential to creating the ideal space to bring more success and enjoyment to how you live outside.

Katie has lived in mountain regions in the West and Southwest. After moving to Arizona 15 years ago, she blended her skills in Rocky Mountain gardening with desert landscaping. She became a certified desert landscape designer through Desert Botanical Garden in 2010 and a University of Arizona Maricopa County certified master gardener in 2014. She also enjoys writing about seasonal blooming plants periodically in Phoenix Home & Garden magazine.

The program, usually including a plant raffle, will begin at 9:30 a.m. and go until approximately noon at the Town Council Chamber, located at 33 Easy St. and Nonchalant Avenue in Carefree. A $5 – or more – donation is appreciated to support these programs. For more information, call 480-488-3686.

