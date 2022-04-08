Desert Foothills Theater is set to host its production of Les Miserables under the stars in Carefree this month. The evening shows will be performed on the outdoor stage at Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion.
Director, Sandi Carll is most excited about this special production as it is solely comprised of teen actors. She says, “We have the most amazing cast. Our actors are so talented. I’m excited to bring this show to the community.”
Carll is joined by music directors, Ken Goodenberger and Rebecca Joslin, along with choreographer, Nathalie Velasquez.
About the Show
In nineteenth century France, Jean Valjean is released from years of unjust imprisonment, but finds nothing in store for him but mistrust and mistreatment. He breaks his parole in hopes of starting a new life, initiating a lifelong struggle for redemption as he is relentlessly pursued by police inspector Javert, who refuses to believe Valjean can change his ways.
Finally, during the Paris student uprising of 1821, Javert must confront his ideals after Valjean spares his life and saves a student revolutionary who has captured the heart of Valjean's adopted daughter.
Show Dates and Times:
- Thursday, April 21 | 7pm
- Friday, April 22 | 7pm
- Saturday, April 23 | 7pm
- Thursday, April 28 | 7pm
- Friday, April 29 | 7pm
- Saturday, April 30 | 7pm
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit dftheater.org.
