The mission of the Desert Foothills Land Trust is to connect people to nature by working with communities and partners to conserve and steward sensitive lands and species for the survival of the Sonoran Desert.
One key aspect of that mission is education, and the Land Trust makes it easier than ever for area residents to learn more about their unique and wondrous desert home with Desert Encounters, a virtual education series.
The team created a series of fun and informational virtual education offerings about the Sonoran Desert to help residents learn about everything from geology, pollination and pollinators, ancient civilizations, tarantulas and other resident wildlife, to learning how to write a story about Gambel’s Quail and taking a 2-mile self-guided walk with their Jewel of the Creek Geology Guide, and much more. The Land Trust will continue to add to the series, so residents are encouraged to check back often.
The free Desert Encounters series is for both children and adults and can be accessed online at dflt.org/courses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.