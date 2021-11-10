On Veterans Day, Denny’s will continue its tradition of offering a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam to all active, inactive and military personnel to thank the veterans for their service.
One of Denny’s signature breakfast entrees, the Build Your Own Grand Slam includes a choice of four items for a fully customizable breakfast with more than 10 choices — such as fluffy buttermilk pancakes, eggs cooked to order, bacon strips, buttermilk biscuits and hash browns. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5am to noon with a valid military ID or DD 214. Check the website location hours and restrictions.
For more information about Denny’s or to find a participating location, visit www.dennys.com.
