Desert Awareness Committee (DAC) of the Holland Center will offer a fall seminar series, Living in the Desert, kicking off Monday, Nov. 8.
The first seminar in the series, “A Touch of the Desert,” will focus on plant life, wildlife, geology and local archaeology — just about everything one need to know as a desert resident.
Join the DAC as they help residents understand how we all fit together in the desert ecosystem. There will be plenty of things to see and touch at this free, hands-on seminar.
The Desert Awareness Committee has been educating about the Sonoran Desert since 1974 through their educational seminars, hikes, publications, park and school program. Find out more at www.hollandcenter.org/desert-awareness.
