It’s opening night for Fountain Hills Theater’s “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” a Tony Award-winning play that changes how audience members experience everyday life.
Based on the international best-seller, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” takes viewers inside the mind of Christopher Boone, a 15-year-old math savant who talks in loud declamatory sentences, has never ventured beyond the end of his street, doesn’t do “chat” and can’t stand to be touched.
When he discovers one night that his neighbor’s dog has been murdered and that he has fallen under suspicion, Christopher sets out to solve the crime, embarking on a thrilling journey that will upend both his world, and ours.
The play, which has won five Tony Awards including best play, will be at the Fountain Hills Theater Mainstage, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd., from Friday, April 28 to Sunday, May 14. Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays.
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” is rated PG for language and recommended for ages 14 and older.
The production also contains bright lights, loud sounds and projections, but, as the story is told through a young man with autism and April is Autism Awareness Month, Fountain Hills Theater is offering an adjusted Autism Night performance on May 5.
Directed by Ben Tyler, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” stars Elias Matthews, Cindy Pruett, Dan Marburger, Amani Mckenzie, Donna Kaufman, Roger Prenger, Grant Roberts, Arthur Kilduff, Cheye Bieber and Cynthia Elek.
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection.
Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5 discount on all Thursday performances. Group, active duty and veteran discounts are available. Tickets can be purchased online at fhtaz.org or by calling the theater box office at 480-837-9661 ext. 3.
