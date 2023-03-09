Country Fun for a Cause offers a way to boot, scoot, boogie and benefit a good cause with its inaugural event featuring local country musicians and line dancing.
All proceeds from the Sunday, March 12 event will be donated to Raise Your Hand Inc., a foundation that supports and raises funds for people and families living with autism and at-risk populations.
Taking place at Desert Diamond Arena, Country Fun for a Cause will showcase local artists, including Chad Freeman & The Grant Brothers, Phoenix Country All Stars, Chauncey Jones and event founder Bobby Joe Bell. Plus, pre-concert attendees are encouraged to swing into action as country dancers attempt to set the Guinness World Records Largest Line Dancing Record to Bobby Joe Bell’s song, “Line Dancing.”
The Guinness World Records attempt kicks off at 3 p.m., with the concert following at 4:15 p.m.
Tickets start at $35 and are available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com. Dancers must present an event ticket to participate in the Guinness World Records Line Dancing Record attempt. All net proceeds benefiting Raise Your Hands Inc. Foundation.
Raise Your Hands Inc. Foundation is a private foundation dedicated to educating, advocating and empowering people and families with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and at-risk populations.
The organization supports all ASD individuals and at-risk populations who seek to play, work, live and socialize at their own pace in their own space. The foundation is committed to changing lives, “One City, One Step, One Song” at a time. For more information about Raise Your Hands Inc., visit raiseyourhandsinc.com.
For more information about Country Fun for a Cause, visit DesertDiamondArena.com.
