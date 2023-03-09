Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 200 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of low water crossings across the Salt River upstream of Tempe Town Lake is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 444 PM MST, ongoing water releases from Granite Reef Dam are expected to cause flooding in the warned area, impacting low water crossings upstream of Tempe Town Lake. Impacts may extend beyond the current expiration time. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Unbridged crossings and gravel pit operations along the Salt River between Granite Reef Dam and Tempe Town Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&