Kids have the opportunity to earn a free ticket to OdySea Aquarium by participating in the third annual Conservation Art Challenge and creating an animal art piece out of recycled materials.
OdySea Aquarium is encouraging young artists (ages 12 and under) to join them for a “Party for the Planet” in partnership with the Association of Zoos and Aquarium (AZA) and submit an awesome art piece inclusive of all wildlife. Through this opportunity, kids will learn about various animal species as well as conservation as they create a work of art that represents a land or sea animal with recycled materials.
For the past three years, the Conservation Art Challenge has drawn hundreds of young artists from across the Valley who submit amazing and diverse animal masterpieces of all shapes and sizes.
“Getting involved in this challenge is a fantastic educational opportunity that will allow children to celebrate the earth’s biodiversity,” said Jess Tammen, manager of Dive Operations and Conservation. “Researching the animals and deciding what to create connects them with nature to become stewards of conservation and the environment.”
Artwork will be accepted through World Oceans Day, which is Thursday, June 8. To participate, kids must take these steps:
Create a land or sea animal art piece out of recycled materials.
Fill out the printable submission form available on the OdySea Aquarium website at odyseaaquarium.com/art-challenge.
Bring completed paperwork and artwork to the OdySea Aquarium Aqua Lobby Concierge’s Desk and earn one child admission ticket (for children ages 12 and under).
In addition to the free admission, the OdySea Aquarium Conservation Committee, comprised of team members from all areas of the aquarium, will judge the artwork and award prizes to the best submissions. Works of art will rotate being on display on the floor of the aquarium for all guests to admire on their visit to OdySea Aquarium.
OdySea Aquarium is located at the Arizona Boardwalk at 9500 E. Via de Ventura in Scottsdale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.