Scottsdale Arts will donate $6 of every ticket sold to classical pianist Daniil Trifonov's concert on April 26 to World Central Kitchen's humanitarian relief work, providing food and sustenance for refugees fleeing Ukraine.
“While our hearts go out to the millions of people impacted by this war, we believe that the arts can help unite us and heal us,” says Dr. Gerd Wuestemann, president and CEO of Scottsdale Arts. “Hosting this Russian-born, world-class artist and collaborating with him to raise funds for Ukrainian refugee relief is a wonderful way in which we can do our part to help.”
Trifonov, a Grammy-winning pianist, has made a spectacular ascent of the classical music world, as a solo artist, champion of the concerto repertoire, chamber and vocal collaborator, and composer. His April 26 performance at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts has taken on new meaning.
As refugees continue to flee Ukraine, the arts community is doing its part to support humanitarian aid operations. Scottsdale Arts says it is is proud to support this effort to help those in need.
“José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen has an extensive track record of providing help quickly and efficiently to refugees in need,” Wuestemann says. “We are proud to work with this organization to ensure that refugees—forced to flee from their homes—can at least receive meals and nutrition.”
Combining consummate technique with rare sensitivity and depth, Trifonov’s performances are a perpetual source of awe. His album “Transcendental” won the 2018 Grammy for Best Instrumental Solo Album. He was named Musical America’s 2019 Artist of the Year. And The Times of London has called him “the most astounding pianist of our age.”
This performance is part of the Virginia G. Piper Concert Series and is supported by the Dayton Fowler Grafman Endowment for Classical Music.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts is located at 7380 E. 2nd Street in Scottsdale. Visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events or call the box office at 480.499.TKTS (8587) for more information. To learn more about World Central Kitchen, visit WCK.org.
