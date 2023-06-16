Whoever said eating wasn’t a talent must not have had the chance to win competitions for it.
For those who think they have what it takes, be sure to participate in Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers’ first Summer Slider Eating Contest, taking place at all 14 locations across metro Phoenix at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
Saturday is the qualifying round — the championship final round will be Tuesday, July 4, at Scottsdale Fourth of July Celebration at WestWorld.
In the first round on June 17, 10 amateur contestants will be given 30 sliders. The first to finish all 30 sliders in under 10 minutes is the winner and moves on to compete on the mainstage before more than 15,000 fans at WestWorld. The winner from each location receives a $50 CB&CB gift card. What’s more, every contestant receives a T-shirt and a $25 gift card just for competing.
Amateur contestants are invited to take feasting to a whole new level, indulging in mouth-watering cheeseburger sliders in a top-tier ravenous race to attain grand prizes.
“We are so excited for Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers’ first Slider Eating Contest. Grab your friends, compete as a team or register solo for a fun-filled competition,” said Robert Wagner, executive chef of Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers.
“Not to mention, we’re thrilled our championship will be at Scottsdale Fourth of July on the mainstage with more than 10,000 fans who can witness slider eating history live at the massive patriotic celebration at WestWorld of Scottsdale. This slider eating event is not for the faint of heart – nor the sensitive stomach.”
Qualifier Round
The qualifier round of 2023 Summer Slider Eating Competition will challenge the bellies of 10 contestants in a light-hearted, fun-filled competition at each of the 14 Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers locations.
Contestants will be put to the ultimate challenge in efforts to consume all 30 sliders in under 10 minutes. Contestants quickest to successfully devour all 30 sliders within the 10-minute time frame will be granted the title of winner. Allotted judges will determine winners, where prizes will be awarded to contestants in first, second and third place.
First place slider eating victors from each Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers location will be invited to proceed and compete in the Championship Final Round at Scottsdale Fourth of July.
Qualifier Round Prizes:
First place: $50 CB&CB Gift Card
Second place: $25 CB&CB Gift Card
Third place: CB&CB hat and Burger Seasoning
Championship Round
First place slider eaters from each location will be invited to the high-stakes Championship Final Round Tues., July 4, live on the mainstage at Scottsdale Fourth of July Celebration, the family-friendly patriotic celebration in its 10th year, where fans can escape the Arizona heat, be RED, WHITE & COOL with festivities indoors at WestWorld of Scottsdale in the 300,000 square foot Tony Nelssen Equestrian Center.
Fans will witness the 14 slider-eating machines compete at top speeds and efficacy to demolish 30 sliders in the shortest amount of time. The first contestant to finish will be named champion of the first ever Summer Slider Eating Competition 2023. Allotted judges will determine winners, with prizes will be awarded to contestants in first, second and third place.
Championship Grand Prizes:
First place: $500 AMEX gift card and Gold Canyon Meat Box
Second place: Gold Canyon Meat Box and $50 CBCB Gift Card
Third place: CB&CB Gift Box (hat, shirt, burger seasoning, CB&CB swag and $25 CBCB gift card)
Contestants must be 18 years old to participate and there is a $25 entry fee for the qualifier round. For more details and rules, visit coldbeers.com.
