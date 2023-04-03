In Arizona, there are more than 923,000 people living with lung disease, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and others.
To help fund the American Lung Association’s work to end lung disease, the Arizona chapter of the association will host the iconic Fight For Air Climb at Scottsdale Stadium on Friday, April 7.
This is the third year of the Fight For Air Climb in the Valley. For the event, participants will climb over 1,100 steps as they weave through the lower seating before heading up to the upper stairs of Scottsdale Stadium, home to San Francisco Giants Spring Training.
“Fight For Air Climb events are great for friends, family, companies and first responder teams to climb stairs to support people with lung disease and lung cancer, have fun and get some great exercise,” said Elizabeth Walton, executive director of the Lung Association in Arizona. “And anyone can climb – this event is designed for every type of climber, from beginners to competitive climbers.”
Being designed for all, participants can choose how they climb, whether that’s racing to the finish, doing a second lap or just taking it at their own speed.
Joining the Fight For Air Climb supports the work of the Lung Association to defeat lung cancer, improve the air we breathe, reduce the burden of lung disease on individuals and their families and eliminate tobacco use and tobacco-related diseases.
“In addition to supporting a crucial cause, stair climbing has significant health benefits like improving balance and coordination and strengthening major muscles,” Walton added.
The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future.
For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the coveted four-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-586-4872 or visit Lung.org
For more information about the Fight For Air Climb or to register for free, visit action.lung.org.
