Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center invites the community to participate in the “Purge Your Pantry'' food drive by donating their pantry items before leaving Phoenix for the summer, or simply spring cleaning.
The goal is to collect 35,000 pounds of food and hygiene products in celebration of the Foothills Food Bank’s 35th anniversary. The board of directors aims to achieve this goal within the month of May, breaking all single-event collection records.
The food bank encourages people to donate any unopened food that is not past its expiration date, along with any cleaning supplies or personal hygiene items. Collection bins and trucks were placed throughout the community on May 8 and will remain through Friday, May 19.
“We’re excited to announce a stretch goal that will keep our shelves stocked through the summer,” said Leigh Zydonik, executive director of Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center.
“The north Valley has thousands of dual-home residents who leave the state for the warmer months, some leaving behind full pantries and many who spring clean before the summer, which is why we wanted to capitalize on this opportunity to provide a win-win solution.”
The food drive aims to raise awareness within the food bank’s service area, considered a food desert. To make the donation process convenient for the community, collection vans will be stationed at various locations in the community, including:
Anthem Community Council, located at 3701 W. Anthem Way in Anthem, from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.
Foothills Food Bank Warehouse, located at 6038 E. Hidden Valley Drive in Cave Creek, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays through May 19 and 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18.
Foothills Food Bank Pantry, located at 34550 Black Canyon Hwy. in Black Canyon City, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 through Thursday, May 28.
Community Partners will also have donation bins at:
USPS Cave Creek: 38400 N. School House Road, Cave Creek
Tech4Life: 748 Easy St., Suite #10, Carefree
Horny Toad Restaurant: 6738 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek
Desert Foothills Library: 38443 N. School House Road, Cave Creek
Farmers Insurance: 34225 N. 27th Dr., Suite 112, Phoenix
All collection locations, dates and times can be found on the Foothills Food Bank website for easy reference. Individuals who can’t physically donate food can join a virtual food drive and shop the grocery list online at foothillsfoodbank.com/events.
The Foothills Food Bank recently announced plans to break ground this summer on a $6.5 million campus to serve more neighbors within the service area. The food bank has met half their financial goal, purely from the generosity of the community. This food drive is the beginning of their efforts to spread the word of the food bank’s mission and future plans to better serve the needs of the community.
Founded in 1988, the Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center provides food for neighbors experiencing food insecurity as well as resources and guidance to obtain services available in North Maricopa and Southern Yavapai counties.
The food bank and warehouse is located at 6038 E. Hidden Valley Dr. and can be reached at 480-488-1145. Pantries are also available in Black Canyon City and New River, with mobile markets within the service area. For more information, visit FoothillsFoodBank.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.