Nestled high in the Sonoran Desert, CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa is a playground of well-being located just outside of Scottsdale. This summer, the acclaimed wellness resort invites travelers near and far to embrace a season of well-being, relaxation and personal discovery through a slate of new offerings.
From retreats designed to nurture the mind, revitalize the body and uplift the spirit, to summer-inspired spa journeys, exclusive promotions and more, CIVANA provides a happy space to awaken the soul, free the mind and leave feeling recharged.
Summer Camp for The Soul
Summer Camp for the Soul at CIVANA is designed to be the adult summer camp of wellness enthusiasts’ dreams. Through a customized three-night itinerary, guided by the resort’s expert practitioners, guests are invited to explore positive connections to the mind, body and spirit while uncovering new interests.
The retreat program is inclusive of comfortable accommodations, all meals, daily yoga and wellness experiences, one 60-minute spa service, in-depth workshop offerings and ample time for rest and relaxation. Retreat highlights include healing through water, Kundalini Yoga and Gratitude Meditation, Ecstatic Dance, communal dining and more. Those interested in booking can visit here for July and here for August.
Summer Spa Journeys
The spa at CIVANA is a stunning oasis of relaxation with an aqua therapy circuit and menu featuring a wide range of therapeutic and rejuvenating treatments focused on healing through water. This summer, CIVANA encourages guests to immerse in wellbeing and deepen the commitment to a restored sense of self through seasonal spa treatments and ad-ons. CIVANA’s Summer Spa Journeys include:
Summer-Inspired Spa Treatments: Watsu therapy, a variety of refreshing facials, a Wild Lime Revitalizing Scalp and Hair Treatment and more. The full spa menu can be viewed here.
Summer Spa Add-on: CIVANA encourages guests to take advantage of its Summer Spa Add-On, offering guests a $250 spa credit for $200.
Summer Specialty Weeks at CIVANA
From Aug. 11-31, guests are invited to experience a series of niche weeks at CIVANA for one-of-a-kind experiences as it hosts influential wellness experts, thought leaders and more. To start, the resort will welcome Dr. Shelby Harris from Aug. 11-13 to cover the Science of Sleep. From Aug. 25-31, Dr. Abbey Houde will cover Brain Health and Neuroplasticity. For more information on Shelby and Abbey’s specialty weeks at CIVANA, see here and here.
Summer Promotions and Packages
Focused on movement, nourishment, spa and discovery, CIVANA believes in a happiness first, healthiness always approach to wellbeing. This summer, CIVANA is committed to continuing to invite more into wellness with the following promotional offerings:
The Day Pass: The Day Pass at CIVANA includes two complimentary wellness and fitness classes, pool and restaurant access and indulgence in the resort’s spa amenities with the added option of a 60-minute massage.
Local Love Package: Local residents are invited to enjoy a personalized wellness experience close to home with 20% off a staycation at CIVANA until Aug. 31.
For more information on CIVANA’s summer promotions and packages visit civanacarefree.com/offers. For more information on CIVANA’s summer offerings and promotions, visit civana.com.
