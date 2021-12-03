Following a hiatus in 2020, Downtown Phoenix’s real outdoor ice-skating rink has a new look and location this year. Holiday revelers can lace up their skates and hit the ice as CitySkate makes its return to CityScape Phoenix, now through Jan. 5.
Located at Patriot’s Park in the center of CityScape Phoenix, the CitySkate rink is different in design and size than in years past, but will still offer freshly surfaced ice, twinkling holiday lights and festive décor, all set within the heart of the city.
“CitySkate has become a time-honored tradition for so many Valley families and we look forward to welcoming guests back to the ice rink this season to create even more memories with us,” said Emily Park, vice president of marketing for CityScape Phoenix.
