“Corteo,” an enchanting Cirque du Soleil arena production that has dazzled more than 10 million spectators since its launch in 2005, is flying, flipping and tumbling into Phoenix with seven shows scheduled at the Footprint Center from Sept. 13-17.
“Corteo,” which means “cortege” in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.
“The clown Mauro pictures his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, watched over by quietly caring angels,” the Cirque du Soleil describes ‘Corteo.’
“Juxtaposing the large with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection, the show highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, to illustrate the portion of humanity that is within each of us. The music turns lyrical and playful, carrying ‘Corteo’ through a timeless celebration in which illusion teases reality.”
In a Cirque du Soleil first, the stage is central in the arena and divides the venue, with each half of the audience facing the other half, giving a unique perspective not only of the show, but also a performer’s eye view of the audience. It's an atmosphere like never seen before in Cirque du Soleil arena shows.
That unique atmosphere and new perspective even applies to the set curtains, inspired by the Eiffel Tower, and the central curtains, which were hand painted. It's these small details that give such a grandiose feel to the stage and set the tone for the poetry of “Corteo.”
Cirque du Soleil has redefined how the world views the circus; from small town talent to a household name. Based in Montreal, the Canadian organization connects with audiences by being genuine, human and inclusive. With artists from 64 countries bringing their creativity to life on stages around the world, the company aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art.
Cirque du Soleil will perform seven “Corteo” shows at the Footprint Center, located at 201 E. Jefferson Street in Phoenix. There will be 7:30 p.m. shows on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday (Sept. 13-16), a 3:30 p.m. show Saturday, Sept. 16 and shows at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.
Tickets for “Corteo” in Phoenix are on sale at cirquedusoleil.com/corteo. Standard admission tickets range from $49 to $155, though Official Platinum tickets are also available at a higher price. Family and group discounts are also available.
