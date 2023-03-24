Circus Americana

Circus Americana performances are currently taking place every Thursday through Sunday through April 2, 2023 under the big top at Bell Bank Park.

 Circus Americana|Submitted

Queen Creek commuters driving along Ellsworth Road may have noticed the circus setup at Bell Bank Park since last week.

Circus Americana opened March 16, featuring a vintage extravaganza of stunning acrobatic feats, innovative acts and comedic flair combined with state-of-the-art technology. Patrons can watch pirates soar across the stage, music box dolls come to life and vampires contort in impossible positions in this all-human, family-friendly blend of illusion and spectacle. 

Performances are currently taking place every Thursday through Sunday through April 2 under the big top at Bell Bank Park. 

Circus Americana welcomes guests of all ages for a spectacular, all-human circus extravaganza complete with illusions, death-defying acrobatics and plenty of old-world charm. Tickets are $25 for general admission (bleachers) and $45 for VIP (seats). To purchase tickets and for additional information, visit circusamericana.com

Bell Bank Park is located near Queen Creek in Mesa, at 6321 S. Ellsworth Road or 1 Legacy Drive.

