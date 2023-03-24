...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY MARCH 31ST...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive water flow upstream from the
Salt River is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday Mar 31.
* IMPACTS...Increased streamflow and lowland flooding along the Gila
River downstream of the Salt River.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 311 PM MST, increased water flow along the Gila River due
to excessive runoff coming from the Salt River will likely
result in flooding of low water crossings and may inundate
some farm fields between Avondale and Painted Rock Dam.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Goodyear, Buckeye, Gila Bend, Painted Rock Dam, Cotton
Center, Palo Verde, Liberty and Arlington.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Do not attempt to walk through
floodwaters. Stay away or get swept away!
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
FRIDAY MARCH 31ST...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday Mar 31.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt River
upstream of Tempe Town Lake is occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1059 AM MST, an ongoing water release from Granite Reef
Dam is causing flooding in the warned area, impacting low
water crossings upstream of Tempe Town Lake. Impacts may
extend beyond the current expiration time.
- Unusually strong currents and debris will affect recreational
interests in Tempe Town Lake.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Unbridged river crossings (such as McKellips and Gilbert
Roads) and gravel pit operations along the Salt River between
Granite Reef Dam and Tempe Town Lake.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
FRIDAY MARCH 31ST...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday Mar 31.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt River
downstream of Tempe Town Lake is occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1100 AM MST, an ongoing water release from Tempe Town Lake
is causing flooding in the warned area, impacting low water
crossings. Impacts may extend beyond the current expiration
time.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
67th Ave and 91st Ave where they cross the Salt River in
Phoenix.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Do not attempt to walk through
floodwaters. Stay away or get swept away!
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
FRIDAY MARCH 31ST...
* WHAT...Flooding and strong currents caused by upstream dam release
along the Salt River.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday Mar 31.
* IMPACTS...Increased streamflow and lowland flooding along the Salt
River between Stewart Mountain Dam and Granite Reef Dam.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1058 AM MST, water releases from Saguaro and Bartlett
Lakes due to recent rain and snowmelt continue. Those with
recreational plans or other interests along the Salt River
should reconsider due to strong currents, increased river
levels, and cold water temperatures.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Phon D Sutton, Coon Bluff, Goldfield, Blue Point, Pebble
Beach, and Salt River Tubing Recreation Areas. Heed all park
closures.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away or be swept away! Strong currents can be dangerous for
kayakers.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY
MARCH 31...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday Mar 31.
* IMPACTS...Increased streamflow and lowland flooding along the Gila
River downstream of Painted Rock Dam.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 335 PM MST, an upstream floodgate release along Painted
Rock Dam is likely to cause flooding of low water crossings
and may inundate some farm fields between the dam and Agua
Caliente near the Maricopa and Yuma County line.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Maricopa County
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
FRIDAY MARCH 31...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday Mar 31.
* IMPACTS...Increased streamflow and lowland flooding along the
Verde River downstream of Bartlett Dam.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1057 AM MST, water releases from Bartlett Lake due to
recent rain continue. Those with recreational plans or other
interests along the Verde River should reconsider due to
strong currents, increased river levels, and cold water
temperatures.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Phon D Sutton Recreation Area, Fort McDowell, Needle Rock
Recreation Site, Verde River Recreation Site, and Riverside
Campground just below Bartlett Dam.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away or be swept away! Strong currents can be dangerous for
kayakers.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
FRIDAY MARCH 31ST...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday Mar 31.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt and Gila
Rivers is occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1102 AM MST, an ongoing water release from Tempe Town Lake
is causing flooding in the warned area, impacting low water
crossings. Impacts may extend beyond the current expiration
time.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
El Mirage Road near Avondale, agricultural and industrial
interests along and within the Salt and Gila river beds.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Do not attempt to walk through flood
waters. Stay away or get swept away!
&&
