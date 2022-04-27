Award-winning chef, writer, and restaurateur Yotam Ottolenghi will be speaking to Lauren Gilger, host of KJZZ’s “The Show” for a conversation in front of a live audience on Wednesday, May 11, at 7:30pm at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.
Gilger will moderate a 60-minute discussion with Ottolenghi on stage, then the chef will answer audience questions. Audiences are likely to hear about Ottolenghi's childhood and the path that led him to cooking, about food as identity, and why at home food preparation has surged in the pandemic era.
The future chef began his culinary journey by studying French pastry cooking at Le Cordon Bleu. He then served as a pastry chef at three London restaurants before becoming head pastry chef at the artisanal pastry shop Baker and Spice.
“Ottolenghi's FLAVOR is one of my most used cookbooks right now and I keep gifting it to others,” says Abbey Messmer, programming director at the center. “I love his fresh and simple ideas that take plant-based dishes to the next level.”
His debut cookbook, Ottolenghi, co-authored with Palestinian chef Sami Tamimi, was published in 2008. Six more internationally bestselling volumes have followed. Ottolenghi’s books have sold more than 1.5 million copies in North America and 5 million worldwide.
Ottolenghi's bestselling cookbooks have proven influential, with The New York Times noting they are "widely knocked-off for their plain-spoken instructions, puffy covers, and photographs [that Ottolenghi] oversees himself, eschewing a food stylist." In 2014, the London Evening Standard remarked that Ottolenghi had "radically rewritten the way Londoners cook and eat," and Bon Appétit wrote that he had "made the world love vegetables."
Alongside his publishing career, Ottolenghi also co-owns six deli shops and fine dining restaurants in London, while also spending time creating and testing recipes for his weekly column in The Guardian and a monthly column in The New York Times.
Audience members can join the discussion with Ottolenghi at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd Street in Scottsdale. Tickets start at $29. Arrive early to submit a question for the question-and-answer portion of the event. A limited quantity of signed copies of FLAVOR and Ottolenghi Test Kitchen will be available for purchase at the event. For more information, visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events or call 480.499.TKTS (8587).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.