Are you tired of hitting the same bars every weekend? There’s so many more places in the Valley to explore than your typical go-to spots.
As promised, the list goes on because the Valley is full of so many creative people who are constantly opening unique themed bars. It’s always fun to try something new and different, so check out one, or all, of these bars.
The Captain's Cabin, located at 5114 N. 7th St., Suite 2, in Phoenix.
A porthole door located inside HULA’s Modern Tiki, leads you to the Captain’s Cabin. The second you step through the porthole, you travel back in time, finding yourself in this late ‘40s-era Tahitian sailor’s bar that has a modern day, cocktail lounge twist. Order from HULA’s “Uku Nui’s” cocktail menu, which means “premium" in Hawaiian, and enjoy it in the cabin.
If you like rum, this is the place for you! Offering flights of some of the world’s finest rums, you’ll get to try it all. The Captain’s Cabin brings all of this to you, paired with the perfect, immersive environment to go along with it.
Châm Pang Lanes, located at 903 N. 2nd St. in Phoenix.
“Honey, it’s time for champagne!” From pinball to pool and duckpin bowling, Châm Pang Lanes has it all. When you walk in you’ll find a bathtub full of balls (bubbles), a perfect photo op, and a chandelier made of disco balls that hangs as the centerpiece above the bar. Beautiful art fills the walls from painted pastel tigers to vibrant pop out art. The aesthetic in itself makes it worth coming for.
Disco Dragon, located at 509 E. Roosevelt St. in Phoenix.
There’s nowhere quite like Disco Dragon. From the decor to the food, everything has its own unique flair. You’ll find disco ball plants and legs covered in purple sequins dangling from the ceiling. It feels as though the whole room is sparkling under the hue of green lights. The menu features items drawn from pan-Asian influences, each with its own special twist.
50 Shades of Rosé, located at 7419 E. Indian Plaza in Scottsdale.
Get all dolled up because 50 Shades of Rosé is one of Scottsdale’s most Instagrammable spots. Their attention to detail is prevalent throughout the entire bar. From the textiles and fabrics to the blush colored bar and immersive art installations, the whole atmosphere encompasses this beautifully designed, colorful aesthetic.
The mixologists have crafted a menu of rosé cocktails all with their own twists, along with their beer and wine list.
Rewined Beer and Wine Bar, located at 3308 N. 24th St. in Phoenix.
An idea that stemmed in 2014 with two guys at their monthly game night brought Rewined Beer and Wine Bar to Phoenix in 2018. With a rotating selection of 130 beers, ciders and wines, and rotating selection of beer and wine on tap, there’s always something new to try. There’s also new games to play. They have 8-bit Nintendo games, Halo, Risk and more to be found from their shelves of board games. From Trivia Tuesday to Wednesday Drag Bingo and Switch Saturdays, there’s so much to keep you entertained while trying one of their latest brews.
The Trophy Room, located at 2 N. Central Ave., Suite 101, in Phoenix.
Trophy Room is a strict, no phone zone. The owners of Wren & Wolf and Pretty Decent Concepts got tired of people sitting down for dinner, constantly on their phones. A lot of places now design their buildings around the idea that it’ll be “instagramable.” They wanted to create a place that forces you to be in the present and away from the social media bubble.
Located in the restaurant, behind a curtain, your phone will be locked away in a vintage card catalog cabinet before you’re allowed to enter. The bar is a spin off of Wren & Wolf, which encapsulates a "masculine" vibe full of taxidermy. In the bar, it’s flipped… “What if the animals won?” Behind the curtain you’ll find over 7,000 bullets and shells designed into chandeliers and archways, relics from extinct trophy hunters, over 160 decommissioned 1960s rifles, and more. You won’t find it in pictures, so you’ll have to go check it out for yourself.
Editor's Note: This is the second in a three-part Friday series on unique bars across the Valley. See last week's story HERE.
