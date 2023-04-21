Are you tired of hitting the same bars every weekend? There’s so many more places in the Valley to explore than your typical go-to spots. From underwater-themed bars to hidden speakeasies, there’s something for just about everyone.
When planning your weekend festivities, ditch the crowds and check out some of these hidden gems.
The Grand, located at 718 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix.
With the Grand you get three in one. Three completely different bars, each with their own unique ambience. It’s a “retro fusion of the past creating a fun, relaxed nightclub experience.”
Their main room is a cross between a Victorian train station, an old vineyard storeroom and an old English hunting lodge. “Sanctum” is their second room. This speakeasy immediately transports you back in time as you order your drinks in this old New Orleans-themed bordello.
The newest addition to the Grand is the Ghost Ship that features a 4-D voyage experience equipped with innovative sound and holographic technology. This riveting, immersive fantasy world is “suggestive of a marooned derelict galleon.” There’s so much to see when stopping inside the Grand.
Hanny’s, located at 40 N. 1st St. in Phoenix.
Hanny’s comes with a lot of history. The building dates back to 1947 when it was first constructed as Hanny’s Department Store and recognized as one of the best International Style buildings in Phoenix. It was seen as the city’s entry into the post World War II commercial era and quickly became the place to go for all things in men’s fashion.
After the shop closed, the city used the space for training firefighters until 2005, when Karl Kopp purchased the building and turned it into what it is today. It’s not only the original signs and logos that make this bar unique, it’s the interesting decor that’s bound to keep you on your toes and guessing. From a nameless mannequin, sliding glass squares, a 1947 elevator shaft to a collection of antique dolls sitting around a table in the basement, Hanny’s possesses its own, spooky vibe.
Platform 18, located at 3626 E. Indian School Road in Phoenix.
Welcome aboard! Platform 18 whisks you away on a journey the second you sit down on its 36-seat, Presidential Pullman-inspired train car. You’ll follow Hollis Cottley Pennington, the railroad tycoon and bootlegger hero, as he embarks on a business expedition to Louisiana. Set in the 1930s, Platform 18 takes you back in time with a cocktail menu full of old classics to go along with it.
Snakes & Lattes, Tempe, located at 20 W. 65th St. in Tempe.
With locations scattered across North America, Snakes & Lattes provides this unique atmosphere of games, food and drinks. Instead of trying to have a conversation at the club by screaming over the deafening bass, enjoy a drink while you play a new game.
It’s essentially a library of board games. With over 3,000 games, you’re surrounded by shelves full of games you’ve never seen before. If you know what you want to play you can just grab it off the shelf, or you can talk with one of their board game experts who can recommend different options based on what you and your friends are looking for.
Stardust Pinbar, located at 401 W. Van Buren St., Suite C, in Phoenix.
Unless you’re looking for it, you would never know this place exists. Located within Ziggy’s Magic Pizza Shop is this David Bowie-inspired bar. You’ll enter the pizzeria and walk to the back room, where you’ll find a mock-up freezer door. Enter the walk-in “freezer” and find yourself in the middle of a disco party.
With a disco dance floor, fuzzy DJ booth, gig posters of Bowie and nine pinball machines, this speakeasy will have you dancing the night away while trying to beat the highest pinball score.
UnderTow Arcadia, located at 3626 E. Indian School Road, Suite 100, in Phoenix.
Join Capt. John Mallory and his crew as they embark on an adventurous journey out on the open sea. The second you step foot inside you’re transported into this underwater portal within the “belly of a spice trader’s turn-of-the-century Clipper ship.” Your lookout window will bring you the best ocean views as you sip on one of their specialty cocktails.
Editor's Note: This is the first in a three-part Friday series on unique bars across the Valley.
