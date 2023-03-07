Artlink, the nonprofit credited with establishing Downtown Phoenix’s First Fridays and the organization responsible for connecting artists and businesses to the community, is celebrating 35 years of Art Detour in March with a month full of events.
As Phoenix’s original art walk, Art Detour is an all-inclusive celebration of art, creativity and culture that features events and exhibitions throughout the state.
The event features a variety of art forms, different activities and diverse communities that showcase the very best that Arizona artists have to offer. Attendees can choose from hundreds of activities, and enjoy a broad spectrum of art forms and integrated themes including the visual, performing and culinary arts, as well as fashion design, public art and more. The event schedule offers art patrons, collectors and art lovers a broader range of ways in which to engage with artists and destinations throughout the state.
A highlight of the month-long celebration is the Saturday, March 11 Art d’Core Gala at Park Central.
The “Rays of Light” theme for the milestone 10th Annual Art d’Core Gala celebrates the energy of the moment and is in recognition of artists, donors, businesses, collectors, advocates and civic leaders who energize a creative culture that significantly contributes to our community and economy. Guests can enjoy a sparkling showcase of artistry that spotlights those who contribute to Arizona’s creativity and community.
Honorary Chair Oscar De las Salas will host the evening that honors former Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers, Arizona Representatives Marcelino Quiñonez and Justin Wilmeth, gallery owner Lisa Sette and The Carmody Foundation.
“This is a milestone year as Art Detour turns 35 and as we mark the 10th year of the Art d’Core Gala with a distinguished slate of honorees and exhibiting artists,” said Catrina Kahler, president and CEO of Artlink.
“Art Detour is expanding its reach to include more of Arizona, and Art d’Core is reaching new heights with an eye-popping exhibition produced by creators of visual, performing and culinary works. This is the time to experience art at every turn, and bask in the glow of Arizona talent.”
In addition to the gala, highlights include the artist workshops in partnership with the City of Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture, Creative City Symposium with Phoenix Community Alliance, a celebration of the 10 years of IN FLUX Public Art Program, The 65th Annual Heard Museum Guild Indian Fair & Market, On Central Fashion + Art, Sculpture Tucson’s Festival Show & Sale, and many more special exhibitions and activities hosted by arts and culture destinations such as Phoenix Art Museum, Heard Museum, SMoCA, Mesa Arts Center, West Valley Arts Council and more.
Suggested Art D’Core attire is for a progressive, elevated, semi-industrial arts experience where a shimmering cocktail meets hip and chic. Tickets for Art D’Core are $125 and can be purchased via Eventbrite.
For more information about Artlink, visit artlinkphx.org. For more information on Art Detour, visit artdetour.com.
