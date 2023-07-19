Hello Barbie, let's go Barbie! This Thursday through Saturday, July 20 - 22, the Scottsdale Quarter will be bringing a weekend of Barbie-filled festivities in honor of the movie’s release.
A variety of retail stores will be joining in on the fun with different Barbie-themed activations. From 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. check out the different attractions and be sure to snag a picture at the limited time Malibu Barbie photo op in the Quad.
Kendra Scott will have Barbie themed sips and treats. Participating guests will also have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win jewelry from their Barbie x Kendra Scott collection. From 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on July 22, Sit Still will be offering complimentary hair tinseling.
Etta will be joining in on the fun with a specialty “Let’s go Party!” cocktail. For $17 order this Malibu Barbie inspired cocktail made with rum, guava, strawberry and coconut, topped with pink glitter. LoveShackFancy will also be offering different in-store sips for patrons to try.
Lip Lab has created a custom Barbie inspired lipstick and lip gloss, “Disco” and “Superstar.” Customers must give the workers the following formulas in order to get the specialty lip products.
Superstar Lipstick: 4.67 Vouv, 1.17 Vigne, 1.17 Kim - Matte
Disco: Lip Gloss: 2.29 DP, 2.29 SD, 1.43 White - Gloss
Scottsdale Quarter has even created its own Barbicore Fashion Guide. The trend? Pink everything!
When putting together that perfect pink outfit full of pale rose shades to hot pinks, also consider the fashion trends of the 1980s to early 2000s. From mini skirts to platform heels, allow that inner Barbie to shine through.
To see some of Scottsdale Quarter’s favorite finds, check out their guide and click here.
For more information on the upcoming Barbie filled weekend visit Scottsdale Quarter’s website and click on the events and news tab. All event information can be found here.
