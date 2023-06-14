This summer, cool off at Desert Ridge Marketplace throughout the entire season during the Seaside Soiree Summer Series.
After kicking off Thursday, June 1, the series continues with water, foam and summer fun on select Thursdays at the splash pad at Desert Ridge in north Phoenix.
Be sure to stop by Thursday, June 15 to celebrate National Foam Day with an evening of foamy fun from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The Seaside Soiree Summer Series includes a massive foam zone at the splash pad, live music, entertainment and activities from Funergy. At each event, guests can also enter to win a summer family fun giveaway.
The remaining Seaside Soiree Summer Series events will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 29 and a special “Luau Finale” will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13. Stop by the Luau Finale to celebrate the end of summer with Moana, Polynesian performances, fire dancers, giveaways and more.
For more event info visit shopdesertridge.com/summer.
