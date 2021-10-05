Is Pioneer Living History Museum haunted? Residents are invited to investigate with the Phoenix Arizona Paranormal Society and find out. During the Whispers In The Dark Tour, guests can explore Victorian homes and cabins by flashlight.
Held Oct. 8 and 22, 7–10pm, those 13 and older may participate (minors must be accompanied by an adult). The cost is $35, and the tour is limited to 30 guests. Tickets: www.phoenix-arizona-paranormal-society.com/haunted-investigation-tours.html
On the more family-friendly spectrum, enjoy the Museum’s Halloween Trick-or-Treat Trail, Oct. 30, from 10am- 2pm. Special discounts are available to those who wear a costume.
Pioneer Living History Museum is located at 3901 W. Pioneer Rd. in North Phoenix. For additional information, call 623.465.1052 or visit www.pioneeraz.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.