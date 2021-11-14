In recognition of Native American Heritage Month, Tempe Center for the Arts (TCA)will host a free, one-day festival celebrating the Indigenous Arts and people of Arizona. Slated for Nov. 20 and curated by Tempe Center for the Arts’ first-ever Indigenous Cultural Advisor, Violet Duncan, the festival will include traditional Native dance, storytelling, music and arts from several of the Sonoran region’s Indigenous nations.
“I am so excited to be joining the team at TCA where we are collaborating to promote meaningful engagement with Indigenous artists and communities.” said Duncan. “The work I do will facilitate and promote a better understanding and more authentic representation of the Original Peoples of Arizona. I am working with Native artists and the local community to create space for a permanent program of Indigenous performance and practice at TCA.”
Highlights of the Indigenous Arts Arizona Festival include traditional basket dances from the Tohono O’odham Nation, bear, wolf and bird mask-making for families, and a collection of traditional and contemporary dance from across Native America, trickster stories told with the use of larger-than-life masks including a phenomenal solo hoop dance by 2021 World Champion Hoop Dancer Tony Duncan.
Each element of the event is dedicated to facilitating understanding and appreciation for Native and non-Native people through cultural education and the sharing of traditions. A complete list of the day’s activities is available on the TCA event webpage.
