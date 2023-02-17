The Grill Kitchen & Bar, located at the Boulders Resort & Spa, is celebrating Mardi Gras with a Jazz-themed brunch on its outdoor terrace overlooking the lush green fairways and the surrounding desert tapestry on Sunday, Feb. 19.
The event will feature a special, Mardi Gras-style brunch menu and live music from a traditional New Orleans band.
Menu items include New Orleans-style gumbo with dirty rice; carved Delmonico steak with traditional Béarnaise; Bourbon Street pasta salad with blackened aioli; Cajun seafood boil with mussels, crab, prawns and crawfish; duck roasted potato hash/duck confit; and much more.
Be sure to save room for dessert, as there will also be a bananas foster station, traditional king cake, pecan praline torte and a fresh beignet station available.
The Grill Kitchen & Bar will also be offering hand-crafted New Orleans hurricane cocktails for guests to sip on as they enjoy the live music and 360-degree panoramic views.
This special Mardi Gras brunch event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Boulders Resort & Spa, located at 34631 N. Tom Darlington Drive in Scottsdale. The brunch costs $112 per person, with Boulder’s Members discounts honored. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 480-595-4668 or visiting theboulders.com/restaurants-and-dining.
The Grill Restaurant & Bar features an exhibition kitchen, dark wood furnishings, a fireplace and newly renovated patio seating with grand views of the lush 18th hole fairways. Enjoy a wide variety of American cuisine including juicy burgers, sandwiches and crisp salads at lunch, fresh seafood and dry-aged steaks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.