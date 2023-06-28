Featuring live music, a spectacular fireworks display and picturesque setting, the Town of Fountain Hills is inviting everyone to come celebrate Independence Day at its free Fourth at the Fountain event.
Scheduled for Tuesday, July 4, the celebration kicks off at 7 p.m. in Fountain Park. The festivities will offer something for everyone, with live music, prizes and entertainment throughout the evening.
One of the highlights of the event will be a high-energy performance by the renowned band, Rock Lobster, taking the stage from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Their electrifying performance is sure to have the crowd dancing and singing along.
Then, at 9 p.m., prepare to be amazed as the night sky above Fountain Lake lights up with a breathtaking fireworks display. As the stunning colors burst above the water, the iconic Fountain Hills fountain will be illuminated in vibrant red, white and blue, creating a spectacle of patriotism and beauty.
The Fourth at the Fountain celebration is designed to bring the community together and is open to guests of all ages, completely free of charge. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets and picnic baskets, allowing them to relax and enjoy the festivities in comfort.
To help beat the summer heat, a variety of food vendors will be on-site, offering delicious treats such as Italian ice and frozen lemonade, starting at 6 p.m.
To ensure convenient access to the event, ample public parking will be available throughout downtown Fountain Hills. However, it's important to note that temporary road closures will be in effect from 4 to 11 p.m. to ensure the safety of pedestrians entering and exiting the park.
While games and recreational activities are encouraged, organizers kindly request that attendees adhere to a few guidelines. Glass items and alcohol are not permitted at the event, and neither are personal fireworks, sparklers or open flames. For the safety and well-being of pets, it is recommended to leave them at home due to the fireworks display.
The Fourth at the Fountain promises to be an evening of joy, community spirit and patriotic celebration. Fountain Hills encourages all residents and visitors to don their best red, white and blue attire and come together for an extraordinary Independence Day experience. For additional information, visit experiencefountainhills.org.
