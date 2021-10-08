National Hispanic American Heritage Month is celebrated annually Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 to recognize the contributions of generations of Hispanic Americans who have positively influenced and enriched the nation and society. In celebration, many of the Maricopa Community Colleges are hosting events that spotlight Hispanic and Latinx culture.
“This month brings a wonderful opportunity to reflect on Hispanic and Latinx culture and celebrate what makes our communities unique, with the remaining events at many of our Colleges recognizing the food, traditions, and stories of Hispanic and Latinx people,” said MCCCD interim chancellor, Dr. Steven R. Gonzales. “I am honored to be able to lead such a diverse student population across the Maricopa Community Colleges and am thrilled to learn more at these informative events.”
Here are just a few of the upcoming virtual and in-person events that are free and open to the public.
Día De Los Muertos: Sugar Skull Workshop & Altar Overview
Learn about the Day of the Dead cultural celebration and view a sample ofrenda housed within the Buxon Library at Paradise Valley Community College. Guest speaker Carmen Cornejo will give a 5– 10-minute overview of the Day of the Dead celebration every 30 minutes and provide context on the significance of the altar. After the altar overview, participants will be able to learn about sugar skulls and decorate a skill to take home or put on the library’s altar.
Date: Oct. 11
Time: 9am–3pm
Location: Buxton Library, Paradise Valley Community College, 18401 N. 32nd Street Phoenix, AZ 85032
Scottsdale Community College Book Club: “Furia”
Join Scottsdale Community College for a book club discussion on “Furia” by Yamile Saied Méndez, which follows the double life of an Argentinian fútbol player named Camila.
Date: Oct. 14
Time: Noon–1:30pm
Location: Virtual Event
Information: https://library.scottsdalecc.edu/furia
Pupusa Meal Kit & Cooking Demonstration
Throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, Rio Salado Community College’s Café @ Rio team has been spotlighting regional flavors. This month’s Rio Fresh Kit, to pick up and make at home, will be Black Bean and Cheese Pupusas with Curtido and Salsa Roja. Chef Ken from the Café will show viewers how to prepare pupusas with a step-by-step demonstration, using the ingredients in the Rio Fresh Kit.
* Participants must purchase and pick up the Rio Fresh Kit prior to the demonstration.
Date: Oct. 14
Time: Noon–1pm
Location: Virtual Event
Order Rio Fresh Kit
Register for Event
