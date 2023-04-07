If the kids get to indulge in chocolate and candy from their egg hunt finds, everyone else shouldn’t be left out when it comes to treating themselves.
This Easter, treat yourself and the whole family at one of the many restaurants offering special menus for the holiday.
El Encanto — From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 9, El Encanto will be offering a special Easter Brunch Buffet. Menu options range from a taco bar to waffle station, and include sides and dessert options. The restaurant will also be hosting egg hunts throughout the day.
Multiple locations
480-488-1752
elencantorestaurants.com
Harold’s Corral — In addition to the original breakfast buffet – served from 8 to 11 a.m. with menu items like french toast, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, eggs benedict and more – Harold’s Corral will offer a special Easter Brunch Buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Easter brunch has everything from the original breakfast buffet, plus a carving station (bone-in ham and prime rib), chicken and waffles, smoked salmon, oysters, quiche and more. Those 21 and over will receive a complimentary mimosa, and a Bloody Mary bar will also be available. Diners can enjoy their brunch while listening to live music by Pandy Raye from noon to 4 p.m.
6895 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek
480-488-1906
haroldscorral.com
SugarJam The Southern Kitchen — Easter brunch wouldn't be complete without ham, eggs or a sweet treat like pancakes, which is why SugarJam The Southern Kitchen is featuring a special Easter dish all weekend long that incorporates each of those beloved brunch entrees. On April 8 and 9, guests at SugarJam The Southern Kitchen can come in and enjoy the Easter Special which includes ham, eggs and three pancakes with fresh blueberry syrup for $18.95.
15111 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale
480-948-6210
sjsouthernkitchen.com
Venue's Cafe — Venue’s Cafe will serve a special Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 9. The meal ($30.95) includes avocado toast, cheese blintzes, prime rib hash and red velvet cheesecake for dessert. The restaurant’s regular brunch menu will also be available and, as always, diners can enjoy bottomless champagne or mimosas with the purchase of a brunch entree.
34 Easy St., Carefree
480-595-9909
venuescafe.com
The Americano — An Italian-inspired steakhouse in north Scottsdale helmed by celebrity chef Scott Conant, The Americano is offering an Easter brunch complete with new additions to celebrate the holiday with an elegant twist. The Easter-exclusive menu items include crab benedict with lump crab cake, poached egg and hollandaise; lobster soft scramble with house-made crème fraîche, butter poached lobster, caviar and chives; and crepe cake with whipped pistachio creme, salted honey mascarpone and crushed honeycomb for dessert.
Regular staples of its Bougie Brunch are also available, including the seafood tower, polenta ricotta pancakes and Wagyu beef cheek hash. Large format libations include the Americano Mimosa with Fair Kumquat Liqueur, Heirloom Creme de Flora, orange and Franciacorta; Plum Pazza with Umeshu Plum Brandy, lemon, Lejay Cassis, honey syrup and Franciacorta; and Rosa Mimosa with Malfy Rosa Gin, Ramazzotti Apertivo Rosato, grapefruit and sparkling rosé.
17797 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-573-0001
theamericanorestaurant.com/scottsdale
ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho — Zuzu is kicking off Easter with featured brunch specials, available from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Enjoy a raw bar, Easter brunch board, fried chicken Benny and much more. For a more bountiful holiday feast, reserve your spot at the Easter buffet in Sands, offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy a fresh seafood bar, salad station, Southwestern omelets made to order, a chef carving station, hot entrées like soy honey glazed salmon and seared airline chicken with cipollini onion jus and desserts including macarons and dulce de leche strawberry panna cotta. The buffet is $72 per adult and $27 for children 12 and under.
Prefer an evening celebration? Try Chef LaCasce’s Easter dinner features, available at ZuZu from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Just a few of the featured items include patagonian rack of lamb, asparagus and watercress risotto and pan-seared Alaskan halibut. Plus, don’t miss the annual Easter egg hunt; meet on the ZuZu patio at 8:30 a.m.
6850 E. Main St., Scottsdale
480-421-7997
hotelvalleyho.com/hotel/hotel-events/easter
Hearth ’61 — Celebrate this Easter at Mountain Shadows with a festive brunch or dinner at Hearth ’61. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., featuring family-style antipasti; a choice of entrée including crab benedict, braised green chili pork hash, basil mascarpone tortellini, beef tenderloin with mushroom demi-glace, and pan-seared sea bass with smoked tomato beurre blanc; and a family-style dessert medley. The brunch is $95 per person, $35 for children 12 and under and free for children six and under. The restaurant is also offering its seasonal dinner menu from 5 to 9:30 p.m.
5445 E. Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley
480-624-5458
mountainshadows.com/resort/events/easter
Federal American Grill — On Easter, Federal American Grill will offer a three-course prix fixe menu for brunch and dinner for $45 per person. The brunch menu features mini crab cakes, traditional eggs benedict, steak and eggs, half roasted chicken and more. The curated dinner menu includes federal fried oysters, surf and turf and wild caught salmon. Both menus include a delicious double chocolate brownie and Maker’s Mark bourbon bread pudding served with vanilla ice cream.
7000 E. Mayo Blvd., Scottsdale
602-857-5555
thefederalgrill.com
Read "Easter events around town" to find Easter activities happening this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.