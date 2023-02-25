Kenny Brawner, a master pianist/vocalist, will bring the music of the great Ray Charles to life this weekend with "Ray On My Mind" in honor of Black History Month.
The concert is at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at The Madison Center for the Arts, located at 5601 N. 16th St. in Phoenix.
As a concert/theater work, Brawner will lead his 11-piece orchestra and three sultry vocalists (a la the Raelettees) performing this American legend’s most popular hits: “What’d I Say?,” “I Got A Woman,” “Mess Around,” “Georgia On My Mind,” a blazing hot duet on “Baby It’s Cold Outside” and more. The music is interwoven with monologues depicting how gospel, blues, jazz and country influenced Ray’s style, while also reflecting on American social history, his epic battle with drugs and his triumphant return home to Georgia.
"Ray On My Mind" assembles an orchestra of profoundly accomplished musicians whose performances are ingrained in American popular culture. Members of the orchestra have been heard prolifically on Broadway, Off-Broadway, film and television. They have performed all over the world and recorded with a diverse range of influential musical giants.
Tickets and more information is available at themadison.org.
