Starting at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, Cave Creek Trinity Fellowship will begin holding services at the historic church at Cave Creek Museum, located at 6140 E. Skyline Drive in Cave Creek.
Evelyn Johnson, executive director for the museum, said the museum is excited to have regular fellowship services on the property in Cave Creek’s first historic church.
“Cave Creek Museum is the caretaker of the First Church of Cave Creek. The historic church, which was built in 1946 as a mission church, was moved to the museum in 1970 and was home to the museum, collections, exhibits and a museum store until 1986 when it was moved to the current location to build its new home,” Johnson said.
“The building was restored to its previous condition by a group of dedicated volunteers using photos of its early days to guide the restoration. Today, the church continues to be used for weddings, baptisms, memorial services and, now, for religious services.”
According to Steve Snider, pastor for the fellowship, the move will elevate the fellowship by continuing a growing relationship with important organizations in the community.
“Cave Creek Trinity Fellowship is extremely grateful to God and Cave Creek Museum for opening the door for us to hold worship services in the first church to be built in Cave Creek,” Snider said.
“God is the living God, His Son is our living savior, the Holy Spirit is alive and active today and the Bible is the living word of God; therefore it is humbling that we would be a part of the ‘living’ Cave Creek Museum.”
The 53-year-old museum’s mission is to preserve the artifacts of the prehistory, history, culture and legacy of the Cave Creek Mining District and the Cave Creek/Carefree foothills area through education, research and interpretive exhibits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.