Cave Creek Museum will be part of Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day is an annual celebration of curiosity hosted by Smithsonian magazine. Participating museums, like the Cave Creek Museum, provide free entry to anyone who presents a Museum Day ticket (up to two people). Tickets may be acquired by visiting smithsonianmag.com.
“This event provides the public with a first peek at new exhibits,” said Evelyn Johnson, the museum’s executive director.
“Museum lovers from around the Valley come to check out what we have and plan for a return trip if they have downloaded passes to evaluate several museums,” added Johnson. “Or, they stay to see our exhibits thoroughly. It is a fun day to show off history and suggest upcoming events.”
Museum Day represents a national commitment to access, equality and inclusion goes beyond getting visitors through museum doors – it acts as a springboard to empower and help advance the hopes and ambitions of the public, particularly school-aged children and those in underrepresented communities.
The 51-year-old museum’s mission is to preserve the artifacts of the prehistory, history, culture and legacy of the Cave Creek Mining District and the Cave Creek/Carefree foothills area through education, research and interpretive exhibits. The Cave Creek Museum is located at 6140 E. Skyline Drive and is open October through May. The museum can be reached at 480-488-2764 or at cavecreekmuseum.org.
