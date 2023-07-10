The Cave Creek Museum has developed a series of free craft kits for its program known as Craft Take it and Make it. A number of the kits include beads and other craft materials and all kits provide directions so children can create their own pieces of art during this summer.
“Children are encouraged to reserve their kit online at cavecreekmuseum.org,” said Evelyn Johnson, executive director for the museum. “These wonderful kits, prepared by museum staff, will help kids learn to love crafts and the art of making something special with their own hands.”
Geared toward children ages five to nine years old, the craft program takes place on various dates through August. Parents and grandparents can come to the museum between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 12, 13 and 14 as well as Aug. 16, 17 and 18 to pick up a craft kit for their favorite young person.
The 52-year-old museum’s mission is to preserve the artifacts of the prehistory, history, culture and legacy of the Cave Creek Mining District and the Cave Creek/Carefree foothills area through education, research and interpretive exhibits.
The Cave Creek Museum is located at 6140 E. Skyline Drive in Cave Creek and is open October through May. For more information about the museum or upcoming events, visit cavecreekmuseum.org.
