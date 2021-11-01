Downtown Carefree will come alive with the work of more than 150 juried, fine artists asThunderbird Artists hosts its 28th Annual Fall Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival, Nov. 5–7. The event will feature juried fine art, wine tasting, microbrews, festival food and live music.
The featured artists for this event are Nancy Lynn and Bob Fleming, a wife and husband duo based out of Bermuda Dunes, California, and specializing in watercolor and acrylic paintings. Plus, don’t miss Jason Napier’s vivid wildlife sculptures in fluid bronze, or painter David Uhl’s sensitive oils that bathe Harley-Davidson motorcycles in natural light. Sculptor Kim Seyesnem Obrzut’s bronzes depict majestic Native American figures in flowing, liquid lines, and jeweler Mona Szabados’ intricate enamels depict faces and color, while potter Randy O’Brien’s three-dimensional glazes speak to his love of the natural world.
Explore Beyond the Visual Art
In addition to fine art, the festival brings an extensive collection of domestic and imported wines for tasting. For an additional fee, patrons receive an engraved souvenir glass with tasting tickets; allowing them to walk the streets of downtown Carefree sipping fine wines, surrounded by phenomenal art.
What would visual art be without its audio counterpart? Music and art have long been the twin engines of history and culture. This year, crowds can delight to the cognac-smooth sounds of contemporary jazz group Afterglow, the haunting strains of Vibhas Kendiza’s Native American flute, local musician Henry Molder and the bluesy melodies of guitarist Chuck Hall. Musicians will play continuously throughout the three days.
Visitors venturing beyond the Festival will find delightful dining options and other artful shopping opportunities throughout the Downtown Carefree area.
