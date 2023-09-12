Carefree Restaurant Week
As a result of the success of the Carefree Restaurant Association’s previous restaurant weeks, the local restaurant group is proud to announce the return of their Fall Carefree Restaurant Week, scheduled for Sept. 18-24.

Restaurant week is an opportunity for all participating restaurants to showcase their menus at discounted prices. Some restaurants will offer a special lunch menu, others a special three- or four-course dinner.

“This year has been a good year for our local restaurants,” said Carefree Restaurant Association President Donna Lombardi.

“We are so grateful for the customers who have continued to support us during the ups and downs of the last few years, whether by dining in or picking up take-out. Finally, it is starting to feel as though things are back to normal again. Carefree Restaurant Week is our way of saying thank you to our community for continuing to support us.”

Prices for Restaurant Week (per person, excluding alcohol) are $18 for a two-course lunch, $45 for a three-course dinner or $55 for a four-course dinner.

Customers will have an opportunity to sample new and exciting menu offerings and in doing so, continue to support their local restaurants.

Unlike many other towns, Carefree’s restaurant base is made up of independent, family-owned businesses. Therefore, no large corporate chains dictate menu, pricing or marketing campaigns — rather, the individual business owner can determine the look, feel, style, concept and brand of their own restaurant based on their own individual culinary expertise.

Carefree Restaurant Week follows Arizona Restaurant Week, giving loyal patrons and those that come for the first time, a chance to head north to Carefree for more culinary delights.

For a complete list of all Carefree restaurants and more details on Carefree Restaurant Week, including menus and participating restaurants, visit carefreerestaurants.com.

Jo Gemmill is a member of the Carefree Restaurant Association and owns English Rose Tea Room.

