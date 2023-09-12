The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Gila County in east central Arizona...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
* Until 945 PM MST.
* At 549 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 inch in 30 minutes.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Scottsdale, Sunflower, Round Valley, Sycamore Creek and Ballantine
Trailhead.
This includes AZ Route 87 between mile markers 208 and 217.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
Mesquite Wash, Verde River, Sycamore Creek, Davenport Wash, Camp
Creek, Copper Camp Creek, East Fork Sycamore Creek, South Fork
Sheep Creek, Indian Spring Wash, Picadilla Creek and Sheep Creek.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1 INCH IN 30 MINUTES
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MST
FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES...
At 544 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sycamore Creek,
moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Scottsdale, Round Valley, Ballantine Trailhead, Sycamore Creek,
Sunflower, Punkin Center, Tonto Basin, Rio Verde, and Horseshoe
Reservoir.
This includes the following highways...
AZ Route 87 between mile markers 208 and 229.
AZ Route 188 between mile markers 252 and 266.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 700 PM MST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 504 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Seven Springs Wash, Cottonwood Creek, Cave Creek, Boulder
Creek, Davenport Wash, Agua Fria River, Camp Creek, New
River, Deadman Wash, Verde River, Rodger Creek, Grapevine
Wash, Little Squaw Creek, Deadman Creek, Skunk Creek, Lime
Creek, Tule Creek, Apache Wash, North Canyon Creek and Sheep
Creek.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Phoenix, Scottsdale, New River, Cave Creek, Camp Creek, Seven
Springs and Anthem.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
&&
...STRONG TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS EXPECTED ACROSS EASTERN LA PAZ...
GILA...YUMA...MARICOPA...PINAL AND EAST CENTRAL IMPERIAL COUNTIES...
At 345 PM MST/345 PM PDT/, conditions are favorable for scattered
strong to severe thunderstorm development across south-central
Arizona lower deserts.
Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch or larger hail will be
possible.
Strong, gusty winds will be capable of producing areas of blowing
dust with reduced visibilities.
Locations impacted include...
Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe,
Peoria, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Apache
Junction, El Mirage, Florence, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley,
Coolidge, and Tolleson.
This includes the following highways...
AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 36 and 204.
AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 241.
AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 30 and 178.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
