Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Gila County in east central Arizona... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 945 PM MST. * At 549 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 inch in 30 minutes. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Scottsdale, Sunflower, Round Valley, Sycamore Creek and Ballantine Trailhead. This includes AZ Route 87 between mile markers 208 and 217. This includes the following streams and drainages... Mesquite Wash, Verde River, Sycamore Creek, Davenport Wash, Camp Creek, Copper Camp Creek, East Fork Sycamore Creek, South Fork Sheep Creek, Indian Spring Wash, Picadilla Creek and Sheep Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1 INCH IN 30 MINUTES

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MST FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES... At 544 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sycamore Creek, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Scottsdale, Round Valley, Ballantine Trailhead, Sycamore Creek, Sunflower, Punkin Center, Tonto Basin, Rio Verde, and Horseshoe Reservoir. This includes the following highways... AZ Route 87 between mile markers 208 and 229. AZ Route 188 between mile markers 252 and 266. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 700 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 504 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Seven Springs Wash, Cottonwood Creek, Cave Creek, Boulder Creek, Davenport Wash, Agua Fria River, Camp Creek, New River, Deadman Wash, Verde River, Rodger Creek, Grapevine Wash, Little Squaw Creek, Deadman Creek, Skunk Creek, Lime Creek, Tule Creek, Apache Wash, North Canyon Creek and Sheep Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Phoenix, Scottsdale, New River, Cave Creek, Camp Creek, Seven Springs and Anthem. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. &&

...STRONG TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS EXPECTED ACROSS EASTERN LA PAZ... GILA...YUMA...MARICOPA...PINAL AND EAST CENTRAL IMPERIAL COUNTIES... At 345 PM MST/345 PM PDT/, conditions are favorable for scattered strong to severe thunderstorm development across south-central Arizona lower deserts. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch or larger hail will be possible. Strong, gusty winds will be capable of producing areas of blowing dust with reduced visibilities. Locations impacted include... Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, Peoria, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Apache Junction, El Mirage, Florence, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Coolidge, and Tolleson. This includes the following highways... AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 36 and 204. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 241. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 30 and 178. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.