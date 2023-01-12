Saturday, Jan. 14, Carefree Desert Gardens welcomes back popular gardening educator Carol Stuttard to discuss the vital role insects play in local ecology, kicking off the gardens’ 2023 winter seminar series.
In the United States alone, there are approximately 91,000 described living species of insects. For gardeners, there are many days when it seems most of them have taken over. Currently, however, more than 40% of the world’s insect population is on the decline.
Insects are benefactors, providing us with food, clothing and dyes. Some are cleaners and recyclers of the earth, and, yes, many are destructive.
At the Garden Insects: Friends and Foes seminar, Struttard will introduce gardeners to the wonderful and fascinating world of insects and help people discover who their garden’s allies and enemies are.
Stuttard brought her love of gardening with her when she was transplanted from England to Phoenix. She was certified as a master gardener in 2001 and has completed numerous advanced training courses. In 2006, Stuttard was certified as a desert landscape designer through Desert Botanical Garden and is a horticultural instructor there. She has been on PBS and had her own show on Channel 11, Scottsdale for Vegetable Gardening.
Currently, Stuttard is an adjunct professor in the Horticulture Department at Mesa Community College and writes a desert gardening blog, From My Garden to You.
The program, which usually includes a plant raffle, begins at 9:30 a.m. and runs until noon at the Carefree Desert Gardens Pavilion, located in the town center at 101 Easy Street. No registration is required, though a $5 – or more – donation at the door is appreciated to support these programs.
This is the 20th season the Town of Carefree has hosted the garden seminars, which are on various Saturdays of the month from January through April. This year, there are five seminars total, each focusing on a gardening topic of interest and featuring an expert speaker.
Additional programs include Sensible Landscapes for Responsible Water Use on Feb. 11, Year-Round Color From Your Landscape on March 11 and Beautiful Design for Small Spaces on April 15.
For more information, call 480-488-3686 or visit carefree.org/desert-gardens-seminars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.