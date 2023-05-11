School is almost out, and, with eight weeks of summer vacation, it’s hard to find a balance between the kids being glued to technology or bouncing off the walls with energy. Thankfully, there are dozens of summer camps and programs where the kids can have fun and learn something and parents get a little bit of a break.
From music to architecture to gymnastics, here are just a few examples of local summer activities for kids that are still accepting registration.
Desert Foothills Theatre
Desert Foothills Theater is offering 11 sessions this June and July for kids ages 4 to 17 who are interested in singing, acting and dancing. Campers will learn songs and dances, play acting games and make friends. Each week, the stage is set with different show themes like “Beauty and the Beast,” “Encanto” and “The Greatest Showman.” Kids will also enjoy a talent show, dance party, arts and crafts, and all campers will get to star in a special showcase performance on the last day.
To accommodate more kids, Desert Foothills Theater summer camps will be offered at two locations in Scottsdale. Prices range from $200 to $295. Registration is available online and open until camp begins, though spots are limited.
Info: DFTheater.org
Desert Hills Community School of Music
Desert Hills Community School of Music (DHCSM) is offering two summer camps June 5-9, a band camp for ages 10 to 17 and strings workshop for ages eight and up at its north Scottsdale location.
The band instruments camp ($375) will take place each day from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Open to beginning and intermediate-level players and all band instruments, the camp is designed to help students become more proficient on their instruments and develop increased confidence and ability playing in ensembles.
The strings workshop takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. and is designed for beginners who want to start learning to play a stringed instrument. Students will learn skills such as proper instrument posture, bow hold, left hand finger position and production of adequate sound. The cost of the string workshop is $200, or $150 for students also enrolled in the morning band session. Stringed instrument rentals will be available on site for $50 for the week.
Info: deserthillsmusic.org/summer-camp
Camp Taliesin West
Explore architecture, engineering, art and photography this summer at Camp Taliesin West. With multiple camps for ages 6-16 throughout June and July, participants can learn from the principles of famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright and then apply them to their own unique projects. Each week of camp focuses on a different theme, and campers can investigate topics ranging from interior design to urban planning.
Located at Taliesin West, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Scottsdale home, Camp Taliesin West encourages participants to experiment as they learn about architectural history and modern design. At the end of each full week families and friends will be invited to Taliesin West to see a showcase of the campers’ work. There are a variety of full day, half day and virtual camps, with varying prices.
Info:franklloydwright.org/camp
Impact Gymnastics Academy
Whether trying to get kids away from technology or just needing an outlet for their high energy, summer camps at Impact Gymnastics Academy are a good place to look. A children’s gymnastic’s gym with Olympic-class coaching and state-of-the-art equipment, Impact is offering several summer camps for ages 4 to 14 May 29 through July 28. Each week has a different theme, like “Hawaiian Luau” and “Superhero Training.” Camp attendees will rotate through gymnastics rotations, open gym, Ninja Zone, plus do crafts and enjoy meeting special guests.
The full-day camps last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and cost $340 a week. Half-day camps, offered from 9 a.m. to noon and noon to 3 p.m., cost $255. Before and after care is also available for $20 an hour. Campers are asked to bring their own lunch, snacks and plenty of water, as well as wear gym-appropriate clothing.
Info: impactgymaz.com
Musical Theatre of Anthem
Let your little one learn about dance, tap, voice, acting and improvisation from professional, award-winning instructors at one of many summer workshops offered by the Musical Theatre of Anthem.
Summer productions include Disney’s “My Son Pinocchio Jr.” in June and “Cats” in July. Then, the Summer Performing Arts Institute Convention will take place August 3-6. Participants can choose between an elective-only option or elective and performance option. All participants will be enrolled in eight elective classes that match their age and skill level on Thursday and Friday. More than 20 classes are offered, ranging from ballet to hip-hop/jazz funk to vocals. Those who choose the performance option will be enrolled in the electives and also meet Saturday and Sunday to learn and perform different songs and scenes.
For productions, Disney’s “My Son Pinocchio Jr.” costs $375 and “Cats” costs $450. Registration and auditions are required, though all youth are cast. For the convention, the elective-only option is $150 and the elective with performance option is $275. Discounts are available.
Info: musicaltheatreofanthem.org
Girls Mentorship Summer Camp
Scottsdale-based Girls Mentorship is a one-of-a-kind summer program made for girls ages 10-13 to give girls at that critical age tools to build self-confidence, leadership skills and so much more. The Pursue More Summer Camp is an all-inclusive, high-spirited program designed to develop the life skills of young girls. Through structured, engaging activities and games, interactive discussions and journaling, girls are introduced to self-awareness and learn how to cultivate respect, responsibility and empathy. All activities are designed to challenge girls to step outside of their comfort zones and embrace their full potential.
Pursue More Summer Camp is available in three week-long sessions in June and July, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Pricing is $599 per week and single-day drop in is available for $125. Sibling discounts and extended care hours are available.
Info: girlsmentorship.com
The Nash Jazz Camp
Instrumentalists and vocalists 12 years and older can spend a fun-filled week learning and performing jazz with renowned professionals at The Nash Jazz Summer Camp.
At the jazz camp, which takes place June 18-24 at the Arizona School for the Arts in Phoenix, campers will participate in all day jazz intensive studies featuring improv, combos and masterclasses with stellar faculty. Each day of the camp week concludes with a faculty concert for students, with the week culminating in a faculty performance on Friday and a Saturday afternoon student concert at world-renowned jazz club, The Nash. Camp registration is $500, with limited scholarships available.
Info: thenash.org/2023-summer-camp
International School of Arizona Adventure Camp
International School of Arizona’s (ISA) Summer Camp is back for three fun weeks of adventure, travel and outdoor life. This year, the popular foreign language camp is offering three weeks in June that is sure to be an exhilarating experience for kids ages 2 to 12. The first week, June 5-9 is Adventure Island where campers will have exciting beach inspired activities and crafts. June 12-16, campers will travel around the world (figuratively) exploring French and Spanish speaking countries. The final week, June 19-23, campers will explore the great outdoors — from the comfort of indoors — singing camp songs, playing games and making new friends.
For each week, campers will have the option to choose either French or Spanish, and all language levels are welcome. Students will learn and play with new and exciting vocabulary relevant to the theme of the week. Prices for the week-long camps range from $400 to $450, depending on age, with discounts available for repeat campers.
Info: isaz.org/summer-camp-2023
Summer Horse Camps at Hunkapi Programs
This summer, Hunkapi Programs is offering three summer camps that will include opportunities such as intensive life skills, communication, emotional regulation, team work, coping skills, accountability and support skills. Activities will include daily farm care, horsemanship skills, tie dying, water activities and other experiential life skills activities.
The Summer Horse Camp, open to the public, takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and costs $750. The first session, June 5-9, is for ages 7 to 11, and a second session is available to all ages with special abilities June 12-16.
Hunkapi will also offer complimentary camps for children of first responders, aiming to help children establish a base level to understand triggers and the effect of trauma and work-related stress so that the children can better understand the stress their first responder parent endures day in and day out. The camps, rooted in equine-assisted group life skill programming, will address the stressors emanating from their parents’ non-traditional lifestyle, non-traditional schedules and chosen occupation. Sessions are available as week-long day camps or once-a-week afternoon camps, with groups divided into ages 6 to 12 and 13 to 17.
Info: hunkapi.org/summer-camps-2023
Summer Ballet Program at The School of Ballet Arizona
The School of Ballet Arizona is excited to welcome students from the Valley and beyond to participate in its annual Summer Ballet School from June 12 through July 7.
At the Summer Ballet School, students will have the opportunity to grow their confidence and expand their knowledge under the guidance of internationally renowned instructors. Each session includes traditional ballet training with The School of Ballet Arizona teachers, and live piano accompaniment at the state-of-the-art Ballet Arizona facility.
Students ages 4 through 12 can participate in the children and intermediate divisions that include ballet classes two to five times per week depending on their age and level. There is still time to register and audition for the School of Ballet Arizona’s Summer Ballet School. Auditions close on May 18.
Info: balletaz.org/summer-programs
Summer Day Camp at Valley of the Sun JCC
The Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center in Scottsdale will offer a fun-filled day camp program from May 30 through Aug. 4 called “Shemesh Camp” that’s open to children entering grades K-10. The word “shemesh” means “sun” in Hebrew. Everyone is welcome at the Valley of the Sun JCC — all backgrounds, faiths and abilities.
Shemesh Camp offers a wide range of activities that include swim lessons, sports, art lessons, archery, STEM programming, tween adventures and more. With low staff-to-camper ratios, Shemesh Camp provides a terrific summer home where campers are encouraged to try new activities, gain new skills, build self-confidence and meet new friends. There are no religious-type classes at this summer camp. However, children do have the option of learning about Jewish Israeli culture as one of their exciting camp activities. Prices range from $190 to $430, varying based on age and session, with substantial discounts available for JCC members.
Info: vosjcc.org/shemesh
Congregation Beth Israel: Camp Chanen and Camp Stein
Congregation Beth Israel is offering both a day camp and sleepaway camp this summer. All camps are open to the community, kids do not need to be Jewish or a member of Congregation Beth Israel.
The day camp, Camp Chanen, offers a fun-filled summer of adventures for campers aged six weeks through those entering first grade at its Scottsdale location. Students are sure to love weekly water play, special visitors and immersive experiences. There are six week-long sessions throughout May, June and July, each with a different theme, with full day, half day (7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) and aftercare options. Prices vary based on which option is chosen.
Camp Stein, an overnight summer camp nestled in the majestic Bradshaw Forest of Prescott, offers a place where campers discover more about themselves, their abilities and Judaism. Multiple week-long sessions are offered throughout June and July for kids ranging from 2nd to 12th grade. Prices start at $1,250 for members of Congregation Beth Israel and $1,325 for those unaffiliated with a synagogue.
Discounts are available for first-timers and siblings for both camps.
